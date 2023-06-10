New Single Shawn Mendes – “What Are We Dying For?”

We know New York as a musical city with many sights and a rich culture. Yet NYC has been in the news in recent days for a less hilarious reason: fierce wildfires in Canada have left a thick, yellow layer of haze over the area. This inspired pop idol Shawn Mendes to write a song about it. The singer has managed to collect a few hits in recent years, including “Señorita” with his ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello. For fans, this new single is out of the blue, as the last we heard from her was last year.

Due to the single’s artwork and title, “What Are We Dying For?” A speech against climate pollution by Mendes. However, when we listen to the lyrics, it seems there’s more to it. Over the gentle rhythm of a guitar, the Canadian sings: ‘I want to save us, but I don’t know how / If we don’t love like before’. The relationship between him and Camila Cabello ended some time ago, so this single appears not as a climactic ruse, but as another love ballad from Mendes. Not so surprising in terms of content, although he managed to convince us with his voice firmly towards the end. The music itself builds with drums and guitars as well, but lacks that catchy touch that keeps it from being completely convincing. Shawn Mendes “What the Hell Are We Dying For?” By pretending to care about the climate and giving us a single that really isn’t that different from the rest of their discography.

