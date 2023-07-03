New Single Sick Peaches – “Head Full of Holes”

A unique creation from two geniuses who explore the boundaries of pop, that’s how we can describe Il Peach. The Los Angeles duo, consisting of Jess Corazza and Pat Morrissey, met in high school but were mainly busy with their work. Also, they were told that they should go their separate ways together because their voices were unique. With this unique style, they seem to be creating a new category within pop. And now they also have a new single, “Head Full of Holes”.

His own style shines through from the first note on “Head Full of Holes”. A soft build to a melody that instantly sticks in our minds leads to an explosion of the chorus. After this, Il Peach returns to the quieter melody from the beginning, which briefly loses our attention, but almost immediately wakes us up again when the drums join in. Meanwhile, the text gives food for thought, as the passion to cherish certain memories is described with few words. All these elements have been put together in a very apt video clip. Even there, Il Peach manages to create its own style. We’re clearly fans of this relatively new duo and are looking forward to more music.

