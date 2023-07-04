New single Sophie and the Giants and Purple Disco Machine

Sometimes there are collaborations that seem so natural that we almost forget they’re two different artists. This has often been the case with British group Sophie and the Giants and German producer Purple Disco Machine. Together they have already scored a few hits with their danceable and energetic music, including “Hypnotized” and “In the Dark”. Now together they are releasing another single in the same style.

Purple Disco Machine didn’t steal its name, as it brings us insanely danceable disco pop that stays in our brains from the very first notes. It’s no different than “Paradise” and instantly makes us feel like partying at a disco. Then throw Sophie’s fabulous voice on top of that and it looks like they’ve got another hit. The chorus, as always, is very catchy and soon reverberates. “Paradise” already sounds very familiar after the first listen and we’re sure we’ll be playing this dance hit a few more times in the days to come.

Sophie and the Giants will go on tour in the autumn and will also pass through the Low Countries. On 22 September she will perform at Paradiso in Amsterdam and on 25 September at Kavka Oudan in Antwerp.

Purple Disco Machine: Facebook/Instagram/ Twitter / Website

Sophie and the Giants: Facebook/Instagram/ Twitter / Website

Listen to our Single of the Week on Spotify.