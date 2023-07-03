New Single Taking Back Sunday

At the turn of the 20th century, Taking Back Sunday stormed the punk and hardcore worlds. With a mix of rock and emo, it didn’t take long for them to become one of the pioneers of the genre. Wrote some memorable songs with hits like “MakeDamnSure” and “Cute Without the ‘E’ (Cut from the Team)” that every fan can still sing word for word to this day. Her latest single follows a few new songs she released on her compilation album in 2019 Twenty was and his album tidal wave Since 2016. “The One” was produced by pop producer Tushar Apte (known for his work with artists such as Nicki Minaj and Demi Lovato) and veteran pop punk producer Neil Avron (known for his work with bands such as New Found Glory). are known to have been mixed by. and Fall Out Boy). Furthermore, the song marks her debut with Fantasy Records.

“The One” is an intense experience musically. It opens with powerful guitar chords that instantly pull us into an energetic atmosphere. Drums quickly join the mix, creating a dynamic, rhythmic base. The highlight of the song is undoubtedly the harmonizing vocals between Adam Lazzara and John Nolan, who pair their vocal harmonies perfectly. The chorus is gorgeous and catchy, with a catchy melody that instantly charms us. With some imagination we hear echoes of U2 and Coldplay. The equipment is tight and the production allows every element room to shine. In short, “The One” is an impressive rock single that showcases the power and dynamism of Taking Back Sunday. The song was born out of a riff on Sean Cooper, which he wrote the day he lost his grandmother while she was in a nursing home at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. After recovering from grief, he found solace in writing music and initially titled the riff “Posivibes” to find some light in the darkness. It was only after the song was completed that Shawn shared the story behind the title and how the rift came about with the rest of the band. He didn’t want his story to affect the ultimate meaning of the song as it is actually an uplifting story. For example, more than twenty years after its debut, Taking Back Sunday “The One” is back in the first place with a touch of emo.

