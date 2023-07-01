New Single Yusuf Days – “Rust” (feat. Tom Misch)

When Tom Misch and Joseph Days release music, you better pay attention, because these two are usually on target. Mish became known to the general public with the magisterial album Geography On that record he artfully finds a way between jazz, pop and hip-hop. three years ago in collaboration with drummer and human metronome Yusuf Dez what kind of music was born, a musical masterpiece that more than deservedly received four stars from us. Now the dynamic duo is out with the single “Rust,” and on it they find the perfect balance between Mish’s warm pop sounds and Daze’s somewhat darker jazz grooves. This song is a preview of Daze’s album Black Classical Musical Which will be released on September 8 this year.

“Rest” sounds very recognizable right away: an inventive theme and a tight, but minimal drum beat set the tone for the rest of the song. The solo is largely a dialogue between guitar and drums, with both taking turns. Complemented with some synth sounds and cryptic ‘Oies’, fits together perfectly and you already get an idea of ​​the musical sauce with which the rest of the upcoming album will be garnished. Tastes even better!

