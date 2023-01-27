New Skate game will not be a pay to win

There will be loot boxes, but they will only contain cosmetic items.

while games like Overwatch They have left loot boxes behind, there are upcoming releases that will have them as the new skateboarding of which there is already controversy.

Knowing its existence from middle of last yearthe new skateboarding (stylized only as skate.) will be the leap from the franchise towards the model of free to playsomething that is already beginning to generate some controversy because it will contain loot boxes.

Although since last August it was clarified that betting on a free distribution would it would help to reach more publica recent report from the Insider-Gaming portal by insider Tom Henderson ignited the spirits of fans of the saga.

The aforementioned portal revealed that, during the pre-alpha version of the new skateboarding is testing the loot box integration with premium cosmetics for the character.

In response to the aforementioned article, the Full Circle study made some clarifications about the free-to-play model of skateboarding and loot boxes, thus affirming that the game it will not be a pay to win since, although there will be loot boxes, these will only be to obtain aesthetic elements They will not affect the gameplay in any way.

Additionally, the developer made it clear that the entire map will be accessible for everyone without existing payment areas.

The new installment of the saga skateboarding It will be out on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and mobile on a date yet to be determined.

