new skins, events and start date

Although we already know the main novelty of the new season —the new character Lifeweaver and his abilities— we still don’t know much about the content coming to the game. We are going to reveal what are the events and ‘skins’ (designs) that we will have in Overwatch 2 after the arrival of season 4 and on what date it begins.

We can know all this in the new trailer.

We also recommend taking a look at the season’s roadmap.

What is the start date of season 4 in Overwatch 2?

As we already revealed when we talked about Lifeweaver, the new season will start on Tuesday April 11, 2023.

New skins or designs

New skin or design for Hanzo : Available in the Battle Pass.

: Available in the Battle Pass. New skin or design for Lifeweaver: Available in the Battle Pass.

Skin or design of Pinocchio for Zenyatta : will go on sale in the store.

: will go on sale in the store. Skin or design Cardboard armor for Reinhardt : will go on sale in the store.

: will go on sale in the store. New skins for Junkrat, Roadhog, Lifeweaver and widowmaker: will be put on sale in the store.

New mythic skin (mythic skin) for Sigma ‘Galactic Emperor’: It will be obtained in the battle pass. It will be accompanied by Starwatch event skins for Mercy, Soldier 76, Sojourn, and more. The latter will be obtained in a special package with the battle pass.

New game mode: BOB and Weave

We do not know many details about this new game mode that will star Lifeweaver and BOB, Ashe’s partner.

By playing it we can win a free epic skin or design for Lifeweaver.

New events of season 4 of Overwatch 2

star watch : from May 9 to 22

: from May 9 to 22 Lifeweaver Challenge (‘skin’ or free design)

Talantis, new map designed by the community : from April 25 to May 1.

: from April 25 to May 1. Symmetra’s Challenge : from May 23 to 29

: from May 23 to 29 LGTBI pride celebration: starts June 1

Source: official game channel on YouTube