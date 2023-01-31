New stage for the Rebels Gaming League of Legends team

Rebels Gaming, the Spanish esports team, has announced a sponsorship agreement with Lenovo Legion, the well-known manufacturer of leading technology in the world, to be the title sponsor REBELS LEGION Arena, at the Rebels Center in Valdebebas.

The agreement will take place with a view to the 2023 League of Legends Super League, a competition organized by LVP.

The Rebels Center is a high performance center that includes four training rooms, a physiotherapy area, meeting rooms and offices. The arena, which has a capacity of more than 40 people, is the place where the LoL Super League matches will take place.

Juan Carlos, Director of Marketing and Communication of Lenovo Iberia, pointed out that Lenovo is very proud to be part of Rebels Gaming, since the company is committed to this constantly growing market. Álvaro Peralta, director of sponsorships for Rebels Gaming, added that they are delighted to welcome Lenovo Legion as a title sponsor of the arena, and that it is a privilege for Rebels Gaming to have a partner like Lenovo Legion, who shares goals and values.

The REBELS LEGION Arena was revealed on January 16, 2023 on the official LVP broadcast and on the Rebels Gaming Twitch channel with DaniKongi, a new content creator for the team who will emcee and broadcast the matches. of the League of Legends Super League. With this agreement, Rebels Gaming and Lenovo Legion are expected to work together to impact and attract a greater number of fans to the competitive esports scene.