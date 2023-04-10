New Stranger Things theory is the craziest yet

Stranger Things featured many shocking events and twists during the fourth season. And such events have paved the way for a variety of theories among fans, the newest of which claims that a minor character is actually related to Vecna.

The fourth season of Stranger Things it resolved the biggest mysteries left by season three, but it also delivered a bunch of shocking surprises and revelations. Most of them, related to Henry Creel, subject 001 from Hawkins Lab who thanks to Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her powers, became the monstrous creature that the characters now call Vecna ​​(Jamie Campbell Bower).

Vecna ​​became the main villain of Season 4 of Stranger Things, and since he was not defeated, he will definitely return in the final season of the series. Season 4, by the way, told Henry Creel’s origin story, from discovering his powers to his murder spree at Hawkins Lab. As well as his unintentional banishment to the Upside Down by Eleven. However, there’s still a lot to discover about Henry and Vecna, and how season four of Stranger Things initially misled audiences about what happened to Henry Creel, season five may repeat that. With that, fans are betting that the series will reveal a secondary character, close to two main ones, like Vecna’s sister. (via Reddit)

Insane theory: Karen Wheeler is Vecna’s sister in Stranger Things 4 flashbacks

Among the many theories about Vecna ​​and his possible links to other Hawkins characters, there’s a new one that has surfaced, claiming he’s the older brother of none other than Karen Wheeler (Cara Buono). Yes, Mike and Nancy’s mother.

The theory originated after viewers noticed the settings on each of Season 4’s character posters. Stranger Things, as each character has been given a place tied to their story: for example, Eleven’s poster is in Hawkins Lab. Will’s house in California, Hopper’s in the Russian prison, and Max’s had Creel House. All of the main characters in the series, including the newly promoted character Erica Sinclair, got their own poster, but Karen Wheeler also won. Although she is a supporting character. And she had minimal screen time in Season 4.

The strangest thing, however, is that Karen Wheeler’s poster had Creel House as the setting, and she was given the same colors as the rest of the Hawkins crew who went to Creel House.

This paved the way for a theory that suggests this was no coincidence. In this way, Stranger Things may be implying that Karen is Henry’s supposedly dead sister, Alice. Another detail that supports the theory is Karen’s reaction to the ashes when the Upside Down took over Hawkins at the end of season four of Stranger Things. Karen’s reaction is believed to show that she is aware of what is going on and she felt it happen before all of that.

Could Alice Creel have survived her brother’s attack?

After young Henry Creel mastered his psychokinetic abilities and realized he could manipulate the minds and memories of others, he used them against his family. Starting by inducing hallucinations of his time as a World War II soldier in his father, Victor. One night, during dinner, Henry brutally murdered his mother without touching her, breaking her bones and gouging out her eyes, and did the same to Alice. He tried to kill his father in the same way, but was stopped when the radio was turned on, but Victor was arrested for the murders, while Henry collapsed and fell into a coma.

Alice and her mother died horrible deaths. But the fourth season of Stranger Things made the audience believe that Henry was killed as well, only to reveal that he was the real murderer and responsible for the horrors of the Upside Down.

Alice’s death isn’t shown, just her body lying on the floor next to Henry, so it’s not entirely impossible that Stranger Things season 5 could make the big reveal that Alice Creel survived or was spared by Henry.

In case Mrs. Wheeler is Vecna’s sister, what does that mean for Season 5 of Stranger Things?

If Karen Wheeler is indeed Vecna’s sister, that could pose another hurdle for Hawkins’ team in Season 5. Stranger Things. Since the enemy would be her brother (who she might have believed to be dead or missing), or she might be the key to defeating him.

Karen being Vecna’s sister would also make the relationship between Mike and Eleven a little awkward. For even though Vecna ​​and Eleven are not related, he is the reason why she has powers.

Many believe, however, that this theory is flawed. In other words, it’s impossible for Karen Wheeler to be Alice Creel. But it would certainly be an interesting twist to the final season of Stranger Things.

Either way, fans will have to wait to find out. And what remains now is to continue theorizing.

