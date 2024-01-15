New study shows Amazon headed for collapse by 2050

(CNN) — The Amazon rainforest is set to reach a tipping point in 2050, with devastating consequences for the region and the planet’s ability to cope with climate change, according to a study published this Wednesday.

The study says the Amazon has proven resilient to natural climate changes for 65 million years, but deforestation and the human-caused climate crisis have brought new levels of stress and could lead to massive collapse of the forest system over the next three decades. May cause collapse. ,

Researchers estimate that between 10% and 47% of the Amazon will face stress that could push the ecosystem to its breaking point, a critical threshold beyond which there would be a downward spiral of impacts.

The study, led by researchers at the Federal University of Santa Catarina (Brazil) and published in the journal Nature, takes a holistic approach to estimate how long it will take for the Amazon to reach that limit.

To draw their conclusions, the study authors took into account the effects of rising temperatures, extreme drought, deforestation and fires.

“We already knew all these factors, but once we connected the pieces of this complex puzzle, the picture was worrying,” Bernardo Flores, lead author of the study, told CNN. “Our findings revealed how the Amazon forest system may be entering a phase of self-reinforcing collapse sooner than previously thought.”

Previous studies had not predicted that a collapse of this magnitude could occur in the 21st century.

The collapse of the Amazon, the world’s largest rainforest, would weaken its ability to absorb planet-warming carbon pollution from the atmosphere, worsening global warming. Known in the past as the lungs of the planet, the Amazon has now become a net carbon emitter, meaning it now releases more carbon into the atmosphere than it absorbs. Forest fires and logging are the main causes of this change.

But rainforests remain a vast and important store of carbon. It contains reserves equal to the world’s carbon reserves of 15 to 20 years.

Loss of “flying rivers”

The study also shows how the decline of the Amazon could affect forests in other parts of South America.

According to the study, the Amazon is vital to the water supply of the entire region, providing half of the rainfall through what the authors call “flying rivers”, that is, rain that originates in the Amazon and spreads to other parts of the region. , This means that other forests and ecosystems dependent on rain can flourish. Among those places are the Pantanal Wetlands – the world’s largest tropical wetland that runs through Brazil, Bolivia and Paraguay – and the Río de la Plata Basin, a biodiverse and vital water system that drains one-fifth of the South American territory.

The Amazon also provides moisture beyond the region.

“The Amazon rainforest is an important moisture pump to the atmosphere, contributing to the circulation processes that move moisture across the planet,” Flores explains. “When forests shrink, this process is weakened, pushing the global climate into a new equilibrium.”

The study authors said water stress was a common factor in the Amazon’s changes. Water stress occurs when there is not enough water to meet human or ecological needs.

Global warming intensifies the effects of water stress by making the Amazon climate drier and hotter. The study said this increases water stress in trees, particularly trees with low drought resistance in northwestern areas of the rainforest, which “are prone to mass mortality when suddenly exposed to severe water stress.” Can cope.”

Studies show that reaching its tipping point could leave parts of the Amazon uninhabitable due to unbearable heat and lack of resources for indigenous people and local communities.

Richard Allen, professor of climate science at the University of Reading, said: “A war of destruction is being waged on the Amazon rainforest through human-caused climate change and deforestation, sending this irreplaceable gem of the planet to the brink. ” Was not included in the study. “These serious impacts (…) are exacerbated by the continued destruction of forests for agriculture, settlements and industry.”

The study recommends ending deforestation, promoting forest restoration, and expanding protected areas and indigenous areas. Flores also stressed the need for global cooperation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the importance of Amazonian countries collaborating to promote forest restoration.