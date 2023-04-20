new team of the week with Griezmann at the helm

These are the best TOTW 25 players, in which the Spanish league is very present.

TOTW 25 arrives at FIFA 23 Ultimate Team with Griezmann as a star

Yesterday he arrived at FIFA 23 Ultimate Team the Team Of The Week number 25. With up to 3 players Featured IF, this new Team of the Week is called to live with the first team of the TOTS. The users are at waiting to know if in the reds of FUT Champions we will find these cards in formTeam of the Season players, or both.

The great protagonist of this promotion is without a doubt Antoine Griezmann. The Atlético de Madrid player has received his fourth IF and your letter just keeps getting more eye-catching. He problem of the French player remains the same: the 3 bad leg stars. A factor that away from the top players.

Even so, Griezmann’s letter has a great shot (with 90 finishing and shot power), a good pass (with 87 short pass) and a amazing dribble (with 97 agility and 90 balance). Nails statistics that make this player a great option, especially for his price: 53,500 coins on PlayStation and Xbox and 60,000 on PC.

A step below from Griezmann, but also with interesting cards, we have Inaki Williams with 96 pace, to vitinha and his good links at a tiny price already Diogo Jotaa second striker who is not bad but who is not even close to the level of the best cards.

Why do some IFs have a star? These letters are Featured IF, and that symbol indicates that they have received a double upgrade. In addition, players with this distinction can get some extra bad foot or skill stars in that special version.

We do not want to pass up the opportunity to mention el yamiq. The central defender from Valladolid makes it to the Team of the Week with an improvement that raises his pace up to 92his defense at 83 and his physique up to 84. A pity that the Moroccan has not taken out some IF more during the year, because it could have become a real option for the best teams.

Finally, note that in this TOTW we have 3 silver players (Amahl Pellegrino, Cameron Archer and Conor Chaplin) and with 1 bronze player (Alexander Bernhardsson), which means that we can find In Form players in envelopes of this rarity. Something to consider For those who continue with the grind of the bronze method.