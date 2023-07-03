New this week on Netflix, Disney+, Videoland, Skyshowtime and Prime Video

Tino talks about the ups and downs of his life in a new Videoland documentary that follows the highly anticipated third season happy Valley NPO comes on and all the interesting details about the scandals in the life of former King Juan Carlos are revealed in the documentary Juan Carlos: Fall of the King,

Monday 3 July

Juan Carlos: Fall of the King on Viaplay

Juan Carlos I of Spain made them brown for decades. Until he was forced to abdicate the throne in 2014 and was also expelled from his homeland due to corruption. This documentary tells all the interesting details.

Monday 3 July

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid on Netflix

Four-part documentary series that follows two renowned Egyptian archaeologists as they try to uncover the secrets of the forgotten pyramid of an unknown Egyptian king. They race to be the first to find the graves.

Wednesday, July 5

Kizzy Moto: Generation Fire on Disney+

Fourteen rising directors from different countries in Africa made a Disney film.

Wednesday, July 5

Wow! on netflix

In July 1983 Wham! First album released fantastic, In honor of their fortieth anniversary, Netflix, in collaboration with Andrew Ridgeley, is making a documentary that will offer a glimpse behind the scenes of the group that soon became all too popular among teenage girls. The documentary will also pay tribute to George Michael, who after Wham! Made an impressive solo career.

Thursday, July 6

Happy Valley Season 3 on NPO Plus and NPO 2

Chief Agent Catherine is about to retire and life is pretty quiet. until Tommy Lee Royce returns to her and her son’s life. Which leads to the inevitable confrontation between Catherine and the slave who once raped her daughter in this great British series.

Thursday, July 6

Babylon on Skyshowtime

You can also watch Babylon on Prime Video and Pathe Thuis, but you can only watch it for free on Skyshowtime if you have a subscription. Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt) is one of the most famous movie stars, but he has been on the decline since the advent of sound film. Margot Robbie plays simpleton Nellie LaRoy, a young actress who will do anything to make it big in Hollywood. We follow his career as he rises from zero to the top and is condemned again in the same film world.

Thursday, July 6

Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 on Netflix

Lawyer Mickey Haller has become a celebrity after his latest case and he’s taking it easy. He again has to deal with a difficult case of usury. It’s about chef Lisa Trammell. When the banker who wanted to buy Lisa’s home is murdered, she is the first suspect. Despite all the evidence pointing to Lisa, Mickey does everything he can to prove her innocence.

Friday July 7th

The Terror of Dolores Roach on Prime Video

After 16 years in prison, Dolores Roach returns to live in Washington Heights, a Manhattan neighborhood that used to be unloved but has now turned into a tasteful paradise. Wanting a fresh start, Dolores starts working in the basement of her old friend Luis, who runs an empanada restaurant. Dolores is particularly good at giving massages and has become successful in no time short of the nickname ‘magical hands’. But this happiness of his ends soon and then there is a lot of bloodshed.

Friday July 7th

watchful eye on disney+

Elena Santos arrives as a nanny for a wealthy Manhattan family to investigate the death of a young woman. Arriving there, he learns that everyone in the mysterious building has secrets and double agendas. What the residents don’t know is that Elena hides shocking secrets of her own as well.

Friday July 7th

The Outlaws on Netflix

Adam Devine stars as Owen Browning, a well-mannered bank manager who is about to marry Parker (Nina Dobrev) in this action comedy. When a gun is held to her head and her bank is robbed by the infamous Ghost Bandits, she firmly believes that her future in-laws, Billy and Lily (Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin), are behind the heist.

Friday July 7th

Casa Coco on Netflix

This Casa Coco The film features the guest house of Plune (Jock Bruise) who has been trying to make a living on beautiful Bonaire for years. But as competition continues to get tougher, it’s not an easy time for Plun. His life turns upside down when a new guest arrives. It is Toon (Gerard Cox), his childhood sweetheart fifty years ago.

Friday July 7th

hack my house on netflix

A group of professionals helps families make the most of their home.

Friday July 7th

fatal temptation on netflix

A married professor becomes embroiled in a passionate love affair with a young man that leads to murder and carnage in this soap opera South African thriller.

Saturday 8 July

Tino: Let me be on Videoland

Tino was followed for a year through his work and personal life. According to the folk singer, everything passes; Highs as well as lows.