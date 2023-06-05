New This Week on Netflix, HBO MAX, Disney+, Prime Video, Videoland and Apple TV+

If you have a few subscriptions to various streaming services, you won’t have much time to enjoy the sun, as the range of new movies and series is overwhelming. Main characteristics: He said, Babylon, avatar, water way And Tour de France: Unchained,

Monday 5 June

barracuda queens on netflix

It is 1995 and the beginning of the girl power movement. Lolo, Clara, Frieda and Mia call themselves the Barracuda Queens because they love to party on Barracuda Beach. When the partying leaves them with a bill too big to pay, the women plan to rob the neighbors’ houses. Series based on true events.

Tuesday June 6

Babylon on HBO Max

The year is 1926 and we’re in the midst of Hollywood’s golden years. A place where anything is possible, where money is splashing on the floor, the parties are wild and everyone can be a star. Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt) is one of the most famous movie stars, but is on a decline now that sound film has made its appearance. Margot Robbie plays the simple Nellie LaRoy, a young actress who will do anything to succeed in Hollywood.

Wednesday June 7

Avatar: The Way to Water on Disney+

James Cameron went above and beyond by realistically animating the waters and surpassing his own original. In this sequel, Jake Sully lives on the moon Pandora with his wife and children. Unfortunately, their peaceful existence ends when humans return to colonize Pandora. Jake and his family escape to the water world of Metakyna, but that new life is soon disrupted again.

Wednesday June 7

Saint X on Disney+

During an idyllic vacation on a Caribbean island, American student Alison vanishes without a trace. His sister Emily is then seven years old. Years later, Emily decides to find out what happened to her sister during that time. Chain saint x Based on the book of the same name by Alexis Shatkin. Alison West Duchovny has a starring role. West is the daughter of actor couple David Duchovny and Téa Leoni: referred to in some circles as a ‘fake child’.

Wednesday June 7

arnold on netflix

Arnold consists of three parts that deal with the particular lives of Austrians and of which he himself provides the voice-over. Schwarzenegger reinvented himself over and over again. He was successively a bodybuilder, an action hero and a politician.

Thursday June 8

Kulpa Miya on Prime Video

The romantic film is about 17-year-old Noah who is forced against his will into the home of his mother’s new wealthy husband, William Leyster. There she falls in love with her half-brother Nick, only to get involved in fighting, gambling and illegal car races.

Thursday June 8

Beau & Mitchell in America on Videoland

In addition to presenting his talk show, Beau Van Erwen Dorrance took another trip this year. Along with journalist and former fellow student Micheal Vos, he travels to the US to see how the country is doing in 2023. Is it still the guiding country for the Netherlands it always seemed to be?

Thursday June 8

Never Have I Ever Season 4 on Netflix

in the last three seasons never have I ever We watch fifteen-year-old Devi Vishwakumar grow from a frustrated nerd to one of the popular girls in her school. It seems like last season she wants to enjoy that status for a while. This will be the last season.

Thursday June 8

Tour de France: Unchained on Netflix

as in Formula 1: Drive to Survive The series not only gives an impression of the races and riders, but also looks behind the scenes of the sporting directors and teams. According to Netflix, it’s being followed by everyone who “understands the many interests and strategies behind this prestigious competition that airs in no less than 190 countries.”

Friday June 9

The Crowded Room on Apple TV+

Psychological thriller series about a young man arrested for a shooting in Manhattan in 1979. An investigator must uncover the story behind the crime as Danny has no memory. Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried are taking part so that’s cool.



Friday June 9

first five on hbo max

The three-part series follows former President Sanna Marin and four other women who have formed the Finnish cabinet since 2019. All coalition parties also had female leaders: ministers Anna-Maja Henriksson (SPP) Annika Saarikko (Sen), Lee Anderson (left) and Maria Ohisalo (Green) and together they form the entire cabinet. Women did not choose the easiest phase, first they had to deal with the Corona epidemic and then came the war in Ukraine.

Friday June 9

she said on skyshowtime

Cinema film in which journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor investigate Harvey Weinstein’s sexual abuse for The New York Times. The subsequent articles end the filmmaker’s career and start the MeToo movement. Starring Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan. Obviously, the film is based on true events.

Friday June 9

Barja: La Firma del Assassino on Netflix

In 2003, Spain was rocked by a serial killer who strangely left to play cards with his victims. Barja: La Firme del Asesino The media focused primarily on the spectacle made by the killer.

Friday June 9

oops i’m moving on netflix

Starring Katja Schuurman, Yolanthe Kabau, Soy Kroon, Luis Talpe and many more familiar faces Oops, I’m growing!, about the challenges of parenting. Follows three couples who struggle with each other and with their offspring.

Friday June 9

Tex Mex Motors on Netflix

Damaged cars are turned into jewelry in this reality series that brings the cars from Mexico to El Paso.