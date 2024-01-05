New threats from Iran: Its President said that the war in Gaza will lead to the destruction of Israel

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (on screen) during a ceremony commemorating the anniversary of the death of Qassem Soleimani. Europa Press/Contact/Iranian Presidency



Iranian President, Ibrahim Raisisaid this Friday that Massacres carried out by the terrorist group Hamas On October 7th they will cause fall of israel,

In his speech at the funeral of 89 victims of attacks claimed by Islamic State on Wednesday, Raisi praised Hamas For the brutal attacks that killed approximately 1,200 people and took 240 hostages in Gaza.

“we know that Operation ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ (The name by which Hamas calls the attacks) would mean end of zionist rule“, he pointed.

“Our enemies can see the strength of Iran and the whole world knows its strength and capabilities. Our forces will decide the place and time for action,” he said of the attacks in his country.

People attending the funeral shouted “revenge, revenge, “Death of America and “Death of Israel”,

People attend a funeral ceremony for Faizeh Rahimi, one of the victims of the Islamic State attack in Kerman, after Friday prayers in Tehran, Iran on January 5, 2024. Majid Asgharipour/WANA (Asia News Agency Western) via Reuters

Iranian officials have started doing Arrest unknown people related to the attack Last Wednesday, the Iranian Interior Minister said today, Ahmed WahidiWhich offered an updated balance of victims.

“Some agents have been arrested in connection with the Kerman terrorist attacks, which killed at least 89 people and injured dozens on Wednesday,” Bahidi said, according to the official Iranian news agency. iRNA,

He only said that details about these arrests “will be provided by the intelligence services.”

Today, during the funeral of the deceased, the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ali Khameneiwarned that the “time and place of response” to the terrorist attack claimed by the jihadist group Islamic State Will be determined by the Iranian Armed Forces.

State television said two explosions were heard near Soleimani’s burial site.

Khamenei had already warned on Wednesday that those behind the terrorist act would face severe punishment. “severe reaction”,

Islamic State claimed responsibility for yesterday’s attack near the grave of an Iranian commander of the Revolutionary Guard. Qasim SulemaniDied in a bomb explosion in Baghdad four years ago.

Facing one of the most brutal attacks in Iran in decades, officials in the Islamic Republic have assured that the “perpetrators” of the attack will be arrested. Detained by security and intelligence forces And those who support him will “fear the wrath of the Iranian nation.”

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for several attacks on Iranian soil in the past. The last of those attacks was an attack on a mausoleum in the southern city of Shiraz in which 15 people died In October 2022.

(with information from EFE)