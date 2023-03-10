New to Netflix DVD.com in March 2023

Another month means lots of new DVDs and Blurays available to rent through Netflix’s DVD.com service. Below is the full list of new releases planned for the month, with highlights including the new Black Panther film and some Oscar-nominated films.

Missed any of the new physical releases on DVD.com last month? You can find a full recap here with highlights including Puss in Boots 2 It is Devotion.

New on Netflix DVD.com March 7

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) – The second Black Panther film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starring Letitia Wright and Angela Bassett.

Women Talking (2022) – Sarah Polley’s Academy Award-nominated drama about a group of women living in an isolated religious community.

New on Netflix DVD.com March 14

A Man Called Otto (2022) – Tom Hanks plays Otto in this comedy about a curmudgeon who strikes up an unlikely relationship with a new family that has just moved in.

– The final season of AMC’s The Waking Dead. The Whale (2023) – A24’s Academy Award-nominated film, starring Brendan Fraser and Weird stuffSadie Sink.

New on Netflix DVD.com March 21

Babylon (2022) – Damien Chazelle’s multi-Oscar film, which looks at various conflicting stories taking place in Hollywood. Starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Season 1) – First season of the Paramount+ animated series.

New on Netflix DVD.com March 28

Gaslit (Limited Series) – Starz limited series starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn. Recounts the Watergate scandal.

The Son (2022) – Drama by Hugh Jackson and Vanessa Kirby from director Florian Zeller. About a man and his new partner who want to lead a normal life, but things go wrong when an ex-wife enters the picture.

Most Popular Locations on Netflix DVD.com

According to Netflix’s DVD blog, here are the most rented DVDs in March 2023:

Most rented movies

Top Gun: Maverick black adam Ticket to Paradise elvis Inisherin’s Banshees amsterdam No Jurassic World: Dominion LIBRARY Everything everywhere at once

most rented boxsets

1883: Season 1 The White Lotus: Season 1 The Beatles: Get Back: Disc 1 Yellowstone: Season 1 The Golden Age: Season 1

Will you rent any of the list of new movies and box sets now available on Netflix DVD.com? Let us know in the comments below.