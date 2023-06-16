New to stream this week: ‘Black Mirror’ is back, ‘The Full Monty’ has a sequel, ‘Creed III’, ‘Extraction 2’ and ‘She Said’ provide movie entertainment and Stan Lee returns in a tribute is paid

The good weather continues and the festive season has really started but those who curse the sun and just want to cuddle up in front of the television have plenty of excuses to do the same again this week. has a new season black Mirror Seems enough for that, but there are many other new titles as well. Overview of this week’s highlights!

series

black Mirror Therefore. It is from 2011 that the first season of the series was shown on BBC. after two seasons Netflix The series and its producer left British House and Charlie Brooker was given permission to make more episodes. After a lackluster experimental-interactive film in 2018 and a lackluster fifth season in 2019, the concept was somewhat shelved in 2019, but now, four years later, Brooker has written five new episodes that have received rave reviews from those who watched the series. Already seen. the concept of black Mirror also lives in sixth season Same: each episode tells a complete story, common threads building from the dangers of technology in the future. Black Mirror does not make people happy and this is the reason why Charlie Brooker did not want to release new episodes of the series during the corona pandemic. It is far too late now to be discouraged by new chapters of television.

It won’t take long to meet friends F*ck you very, very much on the back streamz Appearing in the second season of the series. Anyone who needs another girlfriend in the meantime can head over to Streamz i know all about love, The series revolves around two childhood best friends who venture through bad dates, heartbreak and humiliation, in search of true love. Based on Dolly Alderton’s bestseller of the same name, comes this British series from the makers of bridget jones diaries And really love, All seven episodes can be viewed instantly.

At Disney, he once again knocked on the door with products in his own catalog, and 25 years after the film’s release, the full monty Made a sequel. Released by Fox at the time, the film became a huge success and told the story of several dismissed steel workers who take inspiration from the Chippendales and decide that what the gentlemen can do, they too can do it. They immediately decide that they will go for the ‘Full Monty’. In this follow up We’ll see some of the original faces paired with new characters. Both the film and eight episodes of the series are available now Disney+,

Movies

There aren’t many new series this week, but there’s plenty more to experience with the movies. But prime video is for example creed iii Will Meet, the first installment in the Rocky franchise to no longer feature Sylvester Stallone. Michael B. Not only did Jordan play the lead role for this episode, but he also directed a feature film himself for the first time. Adonis Creed is withdrawn from family life when an old friend, boxing prodigy Damien Anderson, shows up after a prison sentence. Eager to prove that he deserves another chance in the ring, Anderson forces Adonis to pick up the gloves again.

It’s been a long time waiting for a sequel to extraction (2020), but three years after the original clearance 2 can still be found Netflix, Chris Hemsworth still plays Tyler Rake and he and his team gear up for a new mission. Tyler must free a family at the mercy of a Georgian mobster and infiltrate one of the world’s deadliest prisons to save them.

Netflix is also He said Adding to their offering, one of our favorite movies from the year 2022. At first we had little interest in an investigative journalism film about the Weinstein scandal, but we were wrong. What He said What is inevitable is that the film tells the story of some of the victims. Some of the biggest goosebumps moments in the film are the scenes in which Weinstein’s victims tell their stories to reporters – played brilliantly by Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan – because then you get a personal firsthand account of the powerful Hollywood producer’s abhorrent treatment of his victims. feel the value. never done He said Ambitions to be a paranoia thriller, filmmaker Maria Schrader is too concerned with hitting the right emotional chord.

In a completely different order, but is already on the watch list for next holiday season violet knightnew too Netflix, It is Christmas Eve and we find ourselves on the estate of a wealthy but divided and feuding family. A group of hired mercenaries then attack the mansion. It’s up to a disillusioned Santa Claus (DAVID HARBOR) to catch these criminals.

brand new launch Disney+ historical drama Rajput Which revolves around the story of Joseph Boulogne, who was born in 1745 in the French Caribbean. He is the illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner. Joseph is a talented musician and violinist and also knows how to hold his own in fencing. However, she begins a disastrous affair with a French nobleman. Furthermore, when he gets into trouble with Marie Antoinette, this also leads to his downfall.

But streamz+ is it scary again with horror print Invitation, Avi has lost his parents and wants to know more about his relatives. She takes a DNA test and it is revealed that she has relatives living in the UK. She meets up with her wealthy family, but along the way she learns about their sinister secrets.

that too from last year Android But streamz+ come fly The film received less positive responses, but Olivia Colman took the lead and that’s always a delight. Coleman plays Joy, a woman who feels that her child has forced her to give up on her dreams. The memories of his mother don’t help either. Twelve-year-old Muli also struggles with an absent mother and a trap artist as a father. One day, Muli steals his father’s money and a taxi. Hungover Joy is seen sitting in the car with her baby. Together they take to the track.

Also new is on streamz+ dutch drama l hob ,Dear, In it we see how the Moroccan-Dutch Karim returns to his parents’ home to tell his parents that he prefers men. When the parents decide to ignore his brave confession, he steps into the pantry and locks himself in until ‘this’ can be discussed. Difficult conversations in the days to come create beautiful and poignant memories that teach them that they must confront their loved ones to break the culture of silence in the family.

30 years ago, Jurassic Park hit the screens, the first film we ever saw in the cinema. So it cannot be denied that we are getting old slowly. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of our favorite dino movie, we can Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park: The Lost World (1997) and jurassic park iii (2001) again, as movies have been added to Streamz.

Movie classics are hard to find on streaming services. When someone appears – see also Jurassic Park Up – we’d like to focus on that. That’s why we’re happy to report la confidential (1997) can be found at Netflix, The film, starring Russell Crowe, Guy Pearce and Kim Basinger, won 2 Oscars and is considered by IMDb users to be one of the 250 best movies of all time. The story takes us back to 1950s Los Angeles where three officers from a corrupt police force attempt to uncover the truth after a brutal restaurant shooting.

Finally, we also don’t want to ignore There Will Be Blood (2007). Paul Thomas Anderson’s epic film, like L.A. Confidential, is in the IMDb Top 250 and has now been added to Netflix. The 158-minute story tells the story of a man who receives a mysterious tip about a small town in the early 20th century in the West where oil is literally spewing from the ground. He goes on an adventure with his son HW on his way to Dusty Little Boston. Oil makes them rich, yet nothing remains the same as the conflict escalates and all human values ​​– love, hope, faith, ambition, community and even the bond between father and son – fall into corruption, deceit. And richly flowing oil.- Legendary is the introduction to the film, which runs for almost 20 minutes without dialogue and yet never gets boring.

Doctor

In November 2018, Stan Lee died, the man best known as the mastermind behind Marvel Comics, which allows cinema to dominate the universe of superhero stories today. On Disney+, Stan Lee is celebrated as a marvel of popular culture the year he should have turned 100. When the Marvel Comics visionary passed away in November 2018, in addition to his countless stories, he also left behind personal footage and recorded memories of his career that the public had never seen before. In this documentary, those images are woven together to tell the story of Lee’s life, both the successes and the pitfalls. His name is just in the documentary – Stan Lee – and can now be seen through Disney+,

Weather conditions around the world show this: our planet is not doing well. in the new second season of the documentary series Our Earth (2019) We have been introduced to several new habitats. we follow in four new episodes our planet ii But Netflix Migrating animals, the toil of honey bees, sea turtles, elephant seals, cougars and crabs left to fend for themselves and snow geese, antelope, migratory ants and gray whales fleeing predators and pollution.

The environment and the animal world are still not the main concerns of Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond and it sometimes makes for good television. in new special The Grandtour: Euro crisiscan be found at prime videoThe gentlemen travel from Eastern Europe and go on a 2250 kilometer road trip. The starting point is in Gdańsk in Poland and from there it goes through Slovakia, Hungary and Slovenia.