New Trailer ‘Dune: Part Two’ Released: “Epic War Movie”!



This is how director Denis Villeneuve describes his 2021 sequel to the hit film Dune “action packed epic war movies” And the trailer below prepares us for the spectacular show that will release later this year.

The lead role in Dune: Part Two definitely goes to Timothée Chalamet who is back as Paul Atreides. His budding love affair with Chani (Zendaya) will play a central role in the film.

The Dunes: Part Two

“I wanted to make a very human film, very close to the characters, despite the scale of the film,” Villeneuve said. “I kept reminding the crew throughout shooting, ‘The most important thing is that spark, the relationship between the two characters.'”

“If we don’t capture that, if we don’t get that on screen, there’s no film. The relationship is central to the story,” The acclaimed Villeneuve was added.

trailer #2

The cast of the film is once again impressive, including new names. Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken and Léa Seydoux appear as new characters.

The new trailer above certainly shows us a lot more about the relationship between Paul Atreides aka “Muad’dib” and Chani. The great battle on Arrakis naturally promises the necessary recognizable and good images.

november

The Dunes: Part Two Will premiere in Dutch cinemas on 2 November. Below is a poster with the two main characters.