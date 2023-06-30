New Trailer Shows the First Photos of ‘Dune: Part Two’ Christopher Walken | movie

movieThe new trailer of ‘Dune: Part Two’ looks promising. Warner Bros. The trailer not only shared pictures of Timothée Chalamet (27) but also some other stunning characters. Josh Brolin (55) returns as Gurney Halleck and audiences also get their first look at Emperor Shaddam IV, played by Christopher Walken (80).



IV



June 30 2023





Source:

newsmonkey



Recording for the second part of Dune was completed in mid-December. For five months, recording took place in various locations such as the United Arab Emirates, Italy and Hungary. The first images were released in May, but now Warner Bros. First Extended Trailer.

Once again, fans can enjoy unprecedented images of the planet Arrakis created by director Denis Villeneuve. However, this time the story will take place on other planets as well. Apart from the beautiful surroundings, Emperor Shaddam IV can also be seen for the first time.

The main focus in ‘Dune: Part Two’ is on Paul Atreides and his involvement with the Fremen, a people who call the desert planet Arrakis home. Among the Freemen, we see Javier Bardem as Stilgar and Zendaya as Chani, who enters into a relationship with Paul Atreides. Both Stilger and Chaney are convinced that Paul is the long-awaited prophet the Freemen have been waiting for, while Paul himself fears that prophecy.

Interestingly, the new trailer reveals that Paul and his mother, Lady Jessica, played by Rebecca Ferguson, aren’t the only survivors of House Atreides. It is revealed that Master at Arms Gurney Halleck, played by Josh Brolin, also survived the attack. It looks like he’ll be reunited with Paul and Jessica.

christopher walken ©Warner Bros.



