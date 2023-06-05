New Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Golf Pops Up in Leaked Footage

First Look at the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Golf



By Man Style Editorial

Leaked images show first new Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low golf sneakers. The already wanted shoes should be arriving soon.





After recently setting our eyes on Travis Scott’s “Utopia” Air Jordan 1 Low “Olive”, we now get a look at another new Air Jordan 1 Low collaboration from the artist. Thanks to Xcmade, we now have our first look at the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Golf.

The shoe is a mix of “Neutral Olive/Black/Sale/Light Lemon Twist” and features a premium nubuck, leather and mesh upper. The nubuck base is paired with a matching nylon tongue and lining with a white overlay. In addition to inverted swooshes, branding comes in the form of Jumpman Golf tongue tags, “cactus jack” motifs, co-branded heels and printed insoles. The shoe’s design is completed with a white midsole and a walk-ready outsole.

The sneaker collaboration is also expected to come with special packaging including additional laces.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Golf, reportedly priced at €170, is expected to be released in the coming weeks.