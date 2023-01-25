new update available with changes in heroes

The players of Overwatch 2 finally have access to one new update which includes improvements and changes to various heroes, as well as fixes some general issues. The update, now available on all platforms, includes general changes and fixes to heroes such as Orisa, Roadhog, Sojourn, Kiriko, Lucio, Reinhardt and Wrecking Ball.

Detailed list of all changes.

Hero Changes. Sojourn – Railgun : Energy gain is no longer based on fire damage.

Each hit against an enemy player now grants 5 energy.

Reduced damage per fire projectile from 10 to 9. Kiriko – Healing Ofuda: Cooldown increased from 0.85 to 1 second. Orisa – Fortify : Bonus health reduced from 125 to 75. Roadhog – Hook : Reduced damage per hit from 30 to 5.

Increased the distance from 3 to 4 meters of the enemy’s final position after being dragged.

junkyard : Reduced damage per pellet from 6.6 to 6.

Reduced cooldown reduced from 0.85 to 0.8 seconds.

Reduced reload time from 2 to 1.75 seconds.

Max ammo increased from 5 to 6. General troubleshooting . Fixed an issue with the “How to Unlock” text on the “Winged Sandals” weapon ornament.

Adjusted footstep audio to make enemy footsteps louder and more detectable. Pike – Hermes Skin : Fixed physics problem. reinhardt – Fixed an issue with Reinhardt’s hammer appearing while using the expression ‘Sweethardt’. Sojourn – Fixed an issue where the skin would not load correctly when using the ‘Cyber ​​Detective’ skin. Wrecking Ball – Fixed an issue with the Adaptive Shield ability, allowing it to be used before the ability’s use cooldown timed out.



I also want to take this opportunity to remind you that Lunar New Year is in Overwatch 2 right now, with a lot of news.

What do you think of this latest update patch? Did the character you wanted get upgrades? We read you in the comments.

