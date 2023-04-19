New update League of Legends: news patch 13.8 Halftime

The next Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) of League of Legends It’s just around the corner, and Riot Games is working to balance the game at all levels with patch 13.8.

This patch will focus on changes to various junglers like Nidalee and Lila, as well as in adjustments to champions that they have been dominating recently. Besides of the changes in the gamewill also launch a skin theme that returns for players who want to buy them.

At the moment, patch 13.8 is being tested on the game’s test server (PBE), so some of the changes mentioned may vary. However, if all goes as planned, the patch will be released on April 19 and will be available to both players of the competition as for solo players.

Riot Games will update the official notes accordingly as soon as they become available.

Everything that Patch 13.8 will bring

champions

buffs

Ezreal:

Base AD increased from 60 –> 62.

Garen:

Base AD increased from 66 –> 69;

Base Armor increased from 36 –> 38.

Janna:

damage increase from [W] – Zephyr from 70/100/130/160/190 –> 80/110/140/170/200;

AP percentage increase from [W] from 50% –> 60%;

Increased decay time [E] – Eye of the Storm from 1.25s –> 2.5s.

Kha’Zix:

damage increase from [Q] – Taste his Fear from 60/85/110/135/160 –> 70/95/120/145/170.

Kog’Maw:

damage increase from [P] – Icathian Surprise from 125-550 –> 140-650;

Cooldown Reduction [Q] – Caustic Slime of 8s –> 7s;

Mana Cost Adjustment [E] – Oozing Void from 60-100 –> 40-100;

Increased slow [E] from 20-52% –> 30-50%.

Lioness:

Increased Armor and Magic Resist bonus from [W] – Eclipse of 15/20/25/30/35 –> 20/25/30/35/40;

Increased AP damage from [W] from 45/80/115/185 –> 55/90/125/160/195.

lillia:

Monster damage increased from 50-150 –> 70-150;

Increased healing against Monsters from 24-75 +5.4%AP –> 39-54 +15%AP;

Healing adjustment against Champions from 6-120 +18%AP –> 6-90 +30%AP.

Nidalee:

Base Armor increased from 28 –> 32;

Increased Armor growth from 4.7 –> 5.

Poppy:

Increased damage per percentage health of [Q] – Hammer Impact from 8% –> 9%;

Increased bonus resistances [W] – Steadfast Fortitude from 10% –> 12% (24% below 40% HP).

nerfs

Aurelion Sol:

Reduced HP growth from 95 –> 90;

Reduced Armor growth from 4.3 –> 4.

Jarvan IV:

Reduced AD growth from 3.4 –> 3;

damage reduction from [Q] – Dragon Strike from 90/130/170/210/250 –> 80/120/160/200/240.

Kayn (Shadow):

Cooldown Increase [E] – Shadow Steps of 8s –> 10s;

Percentage reduction of movement speed of [E] from 80% –> 70%.

malphite:

Base damage reduction of the first basic of [W] – Thunderclap from 30-90 –> 30-70;

Rakan:

Base Armor reduction from 32 –> 30;

Reduced Armor growth from 5.1 –> 4.9.

System

Adjustment

Cosmic Drive (item).

AP increase from 90 –> 100;

Unique Passive – Spell Dance: Damaging a champion (excluding damage over time) generates a stack of 2.5% movement speed every 1.5 seconds for the next 5 seconds, up to a maximum of 4 stacks (10% of movement speed). At 4 stacks, gains 10% bonus movement speed (20% movement speed total). Upon dealing damage, this effect resets

