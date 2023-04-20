New version of ‘The Three Musketeers’ hits theaters

Martin Bourboulon’s “The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan” hits theaters this Thursday (20). The new adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’ literary classic dives into the adventure to retell the story.

The version follows young D’Artagnan, who is left for dead after trying to save a young woman from being kidnapped. Upon arriving in Paris, he tries in every way to find the aggressors, but he does not imagine that his search will lead him to the center of a real war in which the future of France is at stake.

Allied with Athos, Porthos and Aramis, the King’s three musketeers, D’Artagnan faces the dark machinations of Cardinal de Richelieu. But halfway through, everything changes when he falls madly in love with Constance Bonacieux, the Queen’s confidant.

The film stars François Civil, Vincent Cassel, Eva Green, Louis Garrel and Vicky Krieps.

In addition, this is the first of two films, which should win a sequel at the end of the year dedicated to the character of Eva Green, who plays Milady de Winter.

In Salvador, the film will be screened at Cinemark Salvador (Shopping Salvador), Cinépolis Horto Bela Vista, Cinépolis Shopping Salvador Norte, UCI Orent Barra Salvador, UCI Orient Paralela, UCI Orient Shopping da Bahia. Price and times may vary depending on the day and time. Interested parties can purchase tickets online at Tickets.com website or at the cinema box office.

