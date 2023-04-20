New victims come forward ahead of Jonathan Majors trial

Things are not going well on the side of Jonathan Majors after allegations of domestic violence.

Now, Variety has reported that, following the arrest of the rising star, new alleged assault victims have emerged and investigators are cooperating together in Manhattan. The emergence of new women on the case further amplifies the entire process, and comes just after Majors lost her publicity and public relations agency.

The actor’s lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, said in a statement that: “Jonathan Majors is innocent and did not abuse anyone. We have provided irrefutable evidence to the prosecutor that the allegations are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated.”

Priya Chaudhry had already commented, right when Majors was arrested, that there were videos and witnesses proving his innocence of the accusations of strangulation and physical assault against a woman, in which she was related, but who was not identified.

“All evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not attack her in any way. Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional breakdown, which is why she was taken to the hospital,” said Priya.

Deadline also commented that the actor was removed from two projects after the repercussion of the case: The Man in My Basement, based on the book by Walter Mosley, and the biopic of Otis Redding.

At Marvel, there is no talk of the actor’s withdrawal from the role of Kang, the franchise’s newest powerful antagonist. Majors has already filmed the second season of Lokibut may not return as the character in the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Jonathan Majors is one of the great rising stars of cinema. He just debuted in creed 3 as the antagonist of Michael B. Jordan, and also returned as the villainous Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

He will also star in and produce From Understudya film in development with the Amazon Studioswhich must be directed by the award-winning Spike Lee.

The trial in Majors’ case will take place on May 8.