New video brings actors talking about the “last trip” of the Guardians of the Galaxy ~ Marvel Universe 616

Marvel Studios has released a new ‘featurette’ video for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 with writer/director James Gunn, MCU head Kevin Feige and the cast of all three films reflecting on the journey that brought them to this point. Check out:

There are some new snippets of footage from the film, along with information on what it was like to bring these characters to life after so many people doubted the franchise’s chances of success in 2014. Many people argued that Guardians of the Galaxy would be “Marvel Studios’ first failure”. when it was announced, but it has become one of Marvel Studios’ most successful properties.

Other promotional videos were also released here:

With direction and screenplay by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy vol.3 will have back the names of Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Dave Bautista as Drax, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Sean Gunn as Kraglin as well as Rocket’s stand-in, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket Racoon and Vin Diesel as Groot. Also returning is Sylvester Stallone as Star Eagle and Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha. New names joining are Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as High Evolutionary, Maria Bakalova as the voice of Cosmo, Nico Santos and Daniela Melchior in undisclosed roles.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2023.

Gravedigger



