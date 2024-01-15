New York decided the future of 5 players

Less than a week left until Inauguration Day major League Baseball And there are relevant roster movements by various organizations. In that sense, management and technical staff New York Mets He decided to remove five players from his team, including a Cuban player.

The New York franchise’s priorities are to face a new campaign in the big top and the middle spring training Adjustments are important. Before starting another day of games in spring training, the team waived several players and made important announcements ahead of this year’s game on March 28.

Anthony Dicomoauthor of New York Mets For MLB, X published on his social networks List The number of players who received new assignments from the team. Among the most relevant names are the Puerto Rican Tomas Nido and Antillean. jose iglesias,

The New York Mets made changes to their roster.

Shintaro Fujinami (RHP)

Austin Adams (RHP)

Tomas Nido(c)

Jose Iglesias (INF)

Luke Voight (INF)

It has been confirmed jose iglesias He will not be on the Big Apple team’s opening day roster. The Capitals infielder appeared in 13 games this spring training, accumulating 34 at-bats with 10 hits, a double, a triple and a home run. Additionally, he has scored four runs and installed three RBI this time. offensive line With an average of .294, an on-base percentage of .333, and a slugging percentage of .471.

For their part, Tomás Nido and Luke Voit had the same fate as Cuba, they would not be part of this section. mlb 2024, Similarly, Shintaro Fujinami was optioned, while Austin Adams will begin the season in minor league camp. New York Mets,

jose iglesias, He has a long career in the big top and although hitting is not his strong suit, he has a good reference for his defense in the shortstop. This spring, he has only had one mistake and that was as a hitter, the rest of the time he has always maintained exceptional fielding percentages.

New York Mets, ranked in the Grapefruit League race, with a game average above .500. Meanwhile, they are preparing to open the upcoming season at home against the Milwaukee Brewers.

