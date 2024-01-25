New York declares social networks “toxic”: they affect the “mental health” of children and teenagers

Mayor Eric Adams announced that the New York City Department of Health has issued an advisory declaring social media an “environmental toxin” due to its impact on minors. During his annual State of the City address yesterday.

Later NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan He said that he has issued the solution. “The advisory raises awareness of this threat and provides Resources for healthy relationships and strong offline connections”He claimed.

“We cannot stand by and let big technology companies monetize our children’s privacy.” eric adams

Adams compared the impact of social networks on young people to that of tobacco and weapons in the past, “And that’s how we’re going to treat social networks: as another threat to health that must be stopped.”, We must guarantee that technology companies take responsibility for their products,” the mayor said., But he did not clarify what the designation would mean or what tools the mayor’s office would have to take action against the social network, which is today in the hands of the country’s most powerful companies, he said. EFE.

Last October, the New York Attorney General’s Office and a bipartisan coalition of 33 attorneys general filed a federal lawsuit against Metra’s owner. Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, “to harm the mental health of young people and contribute to the youth mental health crisis” by designing their platforms with “addictive” features.

The mental health report relied upon by Adams states that 77% of high school students spend three hours or more per day in front of a screen during their free time, Also between 2011 and 2021, the number of teens who said they felt “hopeless” increased by 42%, while the number who showed suicidal tendencies increased by 38%. Black, Latinx, female, or LGBTQ+ students experienced disproportionately higher rates of hopelessnesshighlighted Fox News.

Report includes Some advice for teachers, guardians and parents: do not give children cell phones or tablets until they turn 14, disable social networks and limit the use of devices during free time.

in parallel, Social media has been linked to violence and crimes in NYC, including among youth. For example, authorities continue to try to crack down on “Surfing” in the subway.A practice that has taken the lives of many people in recent months, most of them teenagers, who clearly feel Inspired by videos on social networks. last winter The MTA said it would ask social media companies to remove subway “surfer” content.But this did not happen and the cases are continuing.

It also turns out that the increase in car thefts in New York is linked to a viral TikTok trend that encouraged teens last year to hijack specific brands for a ride.

Additionally, this month New York police reported that a 10-year-old girl in East Harlem (Manhattan) was raped by a man she met on a social media application.

He National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) warns about increase in child pornography cases since 2020 The increase in time spent online by adults and children. If you are a victim or you suspect that someone is being abused, especially if the person is a minor or elderly:

