New York Yankees and New York Mets announce lineups

A new and exciting story will be experienced on 5th March spring training 2024, Port St. Lucie, home of spring training New York MetsIn Florida, receives new York Yankees, Aaron Boone’s team arrives with a lineup full of youth who are vying for a spot on the 40’s Opening Day roster.

box score

In terms of performance, both the teams are quite on par. The visitors have a record of 5-4, of which 3-1 at home while they average 2-3 on the road. On their part, the hosts come in with a 4-5 record, they have a better record at home where they have positive numbers, 3-2 to be more specific.

New York Yankees vs. New York Mets: Lineups

Aaron Boone He handed over responsibility from the mound to the left-handed pitcher. tanner tully, The 29-year-old already saw action in spring training on February 29 against the Miami Marlins. There, he pitched 2.0 innings without giving up a hit or a run. On the other hand, carlos mendoza appointed tyler megill, The 28-year-old right-hander saw action against the St. Louis Cardinals and Houston Astros on February 24 and 29, respectively. Generally speaking, his ERA is 1.80 in 5.0 innings of work, in addition to seven strikeouts. The lineups of both teams were defined as follows:

new York Yankees

Anthony Volpe S.S. Trent Grisham CF everson pereira lf Austin Wells DH Oswald Peraza 2B Osvaldo Cabrera 1B Oscar Gonzalez RF Ben Rortvedt C Jeter Downs 3B

Tuesday in Port St. Lucie 🌴 pic.twitter.com/UqF4TDJ07b – New York Yankees (@Yankees) 5 March 2024

New York Mets

Brandon Nimmo LF Starling Mars RF francisco lindor ss pete alonso 1b Francisco Alvarez C Brett Batty 3B Harrison Bader CF Mark Vientos DH jack short 2b

