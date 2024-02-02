New York Yankees announce games in Mexico

Today on the morning of Friday 2nd February, news came from sources that new York Yankees will hold the match in Mexico, He spring training go to the stadium alfredo harp helu, there they will play against red Devils, The Mexican team will also be preparing for its season Mexican Baseball League (LMB),

in the noon New York Yankees Press Department issued official statement In which he has confirmed this news. we will have march baseball Mexico,

New York Yankees official statement on spring training games in Mexico

new York Yankees And red devil of mexico announced today that they will host a historic two-game exhibition series at Alfredo Harp Helu Stadium In Mexico City, Games are scheduled for Sunday, March 24 and Monday, March 25.

the exhibition game Yankees In Mexico City They will kick off the club’s spring agenda. Additionally, the team will also play two games Grapefruit League In those days. Yankees The 2024 regular season begins on Thursday, March 28 houston, red Devils will start our campaign LMB On 11th April.

Both the teams have won the maximum number of titles in their respective leagues. new York Yankees they lead big league with 27 championships world Series And this red Devils with 16 crowns Mexican Baseball League,

red Devils They will be making a Scarlets fans dream come true by welcoming the famous ‘Bronx Bombers’ to their stadium. This will be the first visit of Yankees till Mexico City From March 1968, when they also played exhibition matches against red Devils, During that series, the ‘Bronx Bombers’ and the ‘Scarlet Gang’ faced off Social Security Park, The teams divided the two-match series as follows Devils he defeated Yankees5-3, on 18 March 1968, before Yankees They won the second game 9–1 on March 20, 1968.

Information about ticket sales will be given later red Devils,

with information from mlb.com