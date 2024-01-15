New York Yankees beat Braves

Spring Training will continue its exciting course in 2024, with a new date bringing us a great meeting between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Yankees. Home of the Bronx’s spring training, George M. Steinbrenner FieldThe above was central to the commitment.

many expectations kept revolving juan soto after his arrival new York Yankees, whether it was suitable, whether it would perform, whether it would adjust and countless other things. It seems that these ghosts are decreasing while Quisquean is increasing its value. That’s exactly what happened on Sunday, March 10.

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Yankees

attack of atlanta braves This was realized in the first innings itself when they achieved a rally of four runs. A single by Michael Harris II, a walk by David Fletcher, a single by Jared Kelenic, a double by Sean Murphy and a new single by Forrest Wall brought the score to 4×0 in the first change (watch video,

reaction of new York Yankees This came in the bottom of the second inning. Gleyber Torres led off with a run and then Giancarlo Stanton doubled. A single by Alex Verdugo and a sacrifice fly by Jose Trevino left the score at 4×2 for the locals (watch video,

Two more came for Atlanta when Forrest Wall hit a single followed by a 378-foot home run in the fourth inning. luke williams, The hit came before pitches from Mexican Victor Gonzalez and the card already read 6×2.

who led Aaron Boone They would light up with a five-run rally in the bottom of the fifth inning. On balls from Alex Verdugo and consecutive singles by Jose Trevino, Osvaldo Cabrera and DJ LeMahieu the score became 6×4 with the men in the corner. juan soto,

The huge house run by Juan Soto

With Osvaldo Cabrera at third base and DJ LeMahieu at first, the highlight of the afternoon would come. With zero outs on the board and facing pitches from Patrick Halligan, juan soto He took advantage of a 90.9 MPH slider that was a little high to send the ball out of the park (literally). the ball flew 112.2 mph Through the Tampa sky and descended 447 feetWith this the game fell in favor of the New York Yankees with the score 7×6 (watch video,

Home Run jose trevino And Kevin Kilpatrick Jr., she applied a little makeup to the end result of the commitment. In the end he won new York Yankees with 9×8 slate atlanta braves,

most excellent

new York Yankees

Juan Soto: 3-2, HR, 3 CI, AC

Oscar Gonzalez: 2-2, 2B, IC

Jose Trevino: 2-2, HR, 2 IC, 2 AC

Osvaldo Cabrera: 3-3, CA

atlanta braves