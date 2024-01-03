New York Yankees claim piece from Miami Marlins

a few days before starting spring training 2024Various teams continue to make adjustments to their rosters for MLB 2024. The most recent information comes to us new York YankeesS, who has taken some decisions.

Management of brian cashman The team has been one of the busiest of the 30 Major League Baseball teams this offseason. In New York they left a campaign to be forgotten in 2023 and they do not want to repeat that experience. The ninth under the command of Aaron Boone wants to adjust its pieces and present a better face in 2024 and for this they have claimed Jordan Grosshans. miami marlins According to an official statement shared on February 13.





Official statement from the New York Yankees

Earlier today, the New York Yankees claimed Jordan Groshans Waived by Miami Marlins.

The 24-year-old Groshans hit .243 with 20 doubles, one triple, six home runs, 60 RBI and 66 walks in 125 games with Triple-A Jacksonville in 2023. He appeared defensively at first base (41 games/41 starts) and third base. (77 games/77 starts).

He made his Major League debut in 2022, batting .262 with one home run, two RBIs and four walks in 17 games. miami marlins, Defensively, he started 17 games of his major league career at third base. In five minor league seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays (2018–19, ’21–22) and Miami Marlins (2022–23), Groshans batted. Scored 271 runs. 183 walks and four stolen bases in 374 games.

The native of Magnolia, Texas was originally drafted by Toronto in the first round (12) Overall) in the 2018 First-Year Player Draft. On August 2, 2022, Groshans was acquired by Miami from Toronto in exchange for Anthony Bass, Zach Popp, and Edward Duran. The Miami Marlins designated him for assignment on February 6, 2024.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the New York Yankees were designated matt crook For assignment.

