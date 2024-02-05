New York Yankees sign Caleb Ferguson for 2024

Weight continues to fluctuate new York Yankees Facing the 2024 season. Team that has won the most trophies world Series Wanted to compete for the American League pennant once and for all, so, they received a reliever with a lot of experience in return. major League Baseball,

So far this off-season, it’s only the second movement los angeles dodgers And Yankees, On December 11 he received Victor Gonzalez and shortstop Zorbit Vivas in exchange for shortstop Trey Sweeney,

New York Yankees acquire setup man Caleb Ferguson from LA Dodgers

According Journalist Jon Heyman, MLB.com correspondent reportsprovided the following information through his social network X profile: ,Caleb Ferguson is transferred to new York Yankees,, ferguson He is the second reliever the New York team gets dodgersjoining the above mexican Victor Gonzalez,

Caleb FergusonThe 27-year-old avoided salary arbitration and $2.4 million dollars with the California team for one year, and will be able to become a free agent in 2025. He has five seasons of experience MLB. In 2023 he totaled 68 total commits with 60 innings and a third of work, establishing an ERA of 3.43.

Caleb Ferguson Will add depth to the bullpen Yankees, In 2023, pitching ranked tenth in the league with the best collective ERA (3.97), twelfth-best number of strikeouts (1,439) and fifteenth-fewest home runs allowed (195).

with major acquisitions mlb 2024, Yankees He will look for better results by keeping Juan Soto, Trent Grisham and Alex Verdugo in the lineup.