New Zealand designates Hamas political wing as terrorist entity in response to attacks on Israel

government of new zealand Announced this Thursday the appointment of the political wing of Hamas As a terrorist unit, as it had already described its military part after the attacks on cities in the south in October 2010. israel,

Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher LuxonExpressed its clear condemnation.brutal terrorist attacksThe crime committed by Hamas in October 2023, highlights that they can no longer distinguish between their military and political wing.

October 7 attack remains 1,200 people died in Israel and initiated the current Israeli attack Gaza Strip.

“What happened on October 7 reinforces that we can no longer distinguish between the military and political wings of Hamas. “The organization as a whole is responsible for these terrible terrorist attacks,” the president said.

as designation terrorist unit This makes it possible for the maritime nation to seize any property of the Palestinian group and make it a crime to do so real estate or financial transactions Stay with them or provide them with material support.

The military wing was first designated as a terrorist entity in October 2010, then renewed in 2013, 2016, 2019 and 2022.

European Union And usa They have designated Hamas as a terrorist organization since 2003 and 1997 respectively. Other countries that have taken this decision are Canada, in 2002, the United Kingdom, in 2021, and Australia in 2022.

The New Zealand government also announced in recent days to suspend the provision of funding United Nations Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Middle East (UNRWA) following allegations of involvement of twelve of its workers in the attacks carried out on 7 October by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) against Israel.

,New Zealand wishes to clarify that the Hamas designation refers to the actions of an extraterritorial terrorist entity and is not a reflection of the Palestinian people in Gaza and around the world.“Luxon noted.

The leader wanted to make clear that the measure took him away from “supporting New Zealand”.humanitarian aid and developments to benefit civilians in Gaza, as well as “the provision of private humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians.”

On your part, Foreign Minister, Winston Peters expressed “concern” about Wellington stressed the impact of the current armed conflict on civilians and called for “an end to violence and an immediate resumption of violence”. peace process in the Middle East.”

The Foreign Minister, Winston Peters, expressed Wellington’s “concern” about the impact on civilians of the current armed conflict and stressed the call for “an end to violence”. (Reuters/Lucy Kramer)

,A permanent solution to the conflict can only be achieved through peaceful means“, the minister stressed.

In another statement published this Thursday, the Prime Minister and the head of New Zealand diplomacy imposed a travel ban aimed at banning entry into New Zealand extremist settlers “Responsible for carrying out acts of violence”. Western coast and by arguing that these settlers “undermine the peace, security and stability” of the Middle East.

“New Zealand is seriously concerned about the significant increase extremist violence Attacks by Israeli settlers against the Palestinian population in recent months. “This is particularly destabilizing in a situation that is already a major crisis,” Luxon said.

“New Zealand’s consistent position has been that Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories are a violation of international rights (…) These agreements undermine the prospects for a viable two-state solution,” the leader said.

(With information from EFE and Europa Press)