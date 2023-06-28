News Adam-Volendam, Landsmeer, Purmerand and Waterland

It was a phenomenal weekend. We had anticipation and tickets for weeks in advance and in the run-up we saw signage shoot up everywhere. The Buiten de Dijken Festival on Hemland stole our hearts before a note was played.

How could it happen that such a good idea suddenly started taking off? No doubt a lot of people worked hard on it, but at some point someone must have had this thought: “Let’s have a festival on Hemland, a kind of Pinkpop but a little more modest.”

,,Yes”, many people would have said, and one said: ,’I will arrange the permit with the municipality”, and the other: ,,I will see how they do it with money and coins . ,

And so we went to Hemland on Saturday, because we’re not used to going to festivals at all. It’s something more about the generation after us, traversing town and country every season to hear exciting world music.

It was wonderful. The atmosphere was good and the structure looked great. You could eat and drink everywhere with real festival coins and the programming was top notch with Tim Knoll and the Blue Grass Boogie Men playing perfectly cross-eyed. We heard beautiful, exciting stories and a completely nonsensical story to scare you, as you hear everywhere these days and where you only count when you worry about everything. And of course Elsa was the amazing performance of Brigitta Beckmann. What a voice of that girl. I hear she’ll be as big as Adele in a few years.

But the highlight for me was the paper ritual that I participated in with a large group and where I let go of my anger and hugged my daughter. He seems peaceful and pleasant. again the next year, but with a big band as the main cast.