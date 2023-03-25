news and release date

What emerged as an unbelievable rumor just a few weeks ago has finally come true. Valve announced ‌Counter-Strike 2, the next generation of its popular first-person shooter. A title that, despite the passage of time and the existence of many other alternatives of the same genre, has remained among the most popular video games on PC —and Steam Deck—. Now, however, it is time to make the leap to its next generation.

As mentioned in Valve, ‌counter strike 2 represents a significant technical leap from CS:GO. Although they updated the graphics engine —to Source 2—, don’t expect the game to boast state-of-the-art graphics. The company’s idea is that it can continue to be executed on as many computers as possible, thus managing to maintain its immense community.

«counter strike 2 It is the most important technical advance in the history of this franchise and will allow us to continue adding features and updates for many years to come.” Valve.

Those led by Gabe Newell have saved much of the details for a later time. However, they have shared a series of videos in which the developers explain some news.

The most important, for now, is that the infrastructure that will give life to counter strike 2 now use one sub-ticks architecture. Previously, the title was supported by a tick system. That is, the speed at which the server records the events that occur during the game. With the new generation and the introduction of sub-ticks, the servers will be able to identify more things that are happening in the match.

«Thanks to the update architecture with sub-ticks of counter strike 2the servers know the exact instant when the movement begins, a bullet is fired or a ‘swim’ is launched.» Valve.

As regards the mapsyou can expect the return of those classics of CS:GO that players enjoy so much. Of course, they will have a visual update. However, also there will be completely new scenarios that will take advantage of the possibilities of Source 2. For example, its renewed lighting and a new rendering system that allows to show objects with realistic physics.

And for those map creation enthusiasts, you should know that Valve will offer new creative tools to develop your own scenarios in Source 2.

Will there be new gameplay? Of course. For now, they explained that smoke grenades in counter strike 2 will function as a 3D volumetric object. This will allow all players to see the same smoke regardless of their position. In addition, its particles will be able to react to the environment around it.

counter strike 2 will be available this summer as a free update to CS:GO, although we do not yet know its specific release date. However, some lucky players of ‌CS:GO you will be able to test it starting today in a closed beta. The idea is that developers listen to the feedback from your community to improve features and fix bugs.

“This summer, when it’s officially released, we’ll unveil all the new features of the game, but the road to counter strike 2 Get started today with the limited trial, available to select players from CS:GO. During testing, we’ll test a subset of CS2 features to address potential issues before its global release. Valve.

