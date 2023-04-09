News for week 14 of 2023

Lhe week 14 of 2023 has ended, therefore, we leave you with the summary of everything that happened this weekwhich includes published analyses, outstanding news in the world of video games, hardware and the seventh art.
NEWS ON VIDEO GAMES
- impressions of Smallland: Survive the Wilds. Complete article.
- The new Kemono and Karakuri arrive at Wild hearts. complete news.
- The new free game sonic the hedgehog comes to Steam on the occasion of April Fools. official link.
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV welcomes KIM KAPHWAN on April 4 and announces GOENITZ, as free DLC, for this summer. official trailer.
- They look like fireworks! Pokemon Stadium arrives on Nintendo Switch on April 12.
- Announced on Splatoon 3 European Championship 2023. The search for the best Splatoon 3 team in Europe begins.
- Welcome new species and vibrant settings with Planet Zoo: Tropical Pack – Now on sale! launch trailer.
- Road 96: Mile 0prequel to the acclaimed Road 96 is now available on all digital platforms for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC and Switch. launch trailer.
- Accessibility tags are coming to PlayStation Store this week in PS5. complete news.
- Now PS5 plus a game to choose from €559.99 until May 14.
- Revealed the games of xbox game pass April 2023. complete news.
- The first season of New World – Brotherhood and Fire.
- PLAION and Australian developer Playcorp Studios invite you to embark on an epic adventure with the release of Beyond Contact Version 1.0, a unique survival and crafting game, today on PC via Steam. launch trailer.
- This month in Red Dead Online: Easter gifts, Collector bonuses and much more.
- Call of the Sea VR announces its arrival date to Meta Quest 2 for next April 13.
- Lifeweaver is the 37th hero on the roster and the new support character of Overwatch 2 ahead of season 4 that will premiere on April 11. complete news.
- 300,000 activists from earth nil They make the world a little bit greener. official trailer.
- Answer the call to greatness starting April 7 with Season 6 of NBA 2K23. complete news.
- requirements of STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor. complete news.
- The new departure + arrives at God of War Ragnarok. complete news.
- Curse of the Sea Rats It is now available in physical format for PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. launch trailer.
- Go hunting for easter eggs in Two Point Campus with the free spring update! official trailer.
- Scars Above shows the creation of the sound in a new video. development diary.
- STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN is now available on Steam.
- Strategize, attack and collect resources in silicaa new futuristic RTS/FPS developed by Bohemia Incubator. complete news.
- Get ready for Leviathan Rising, the new event of Battlefield 2042. complete news.
- this week in gta online: Gunrunning bonuses, Ocelot Virtue and Annis 300R now on sale and much more. complete news.
- EA SPORTS PGA Tourthe exclusive home of the four Men’s Majors and the Road To The Masters, now available worldwide. launch trailer.
THE LATEST IN HARDWARE
- Antec Inc. introduces the latest flagship of full towers, the new Performance 1 FT. Featuring a front panel design with enhanced airflow, magnetic front filter, and four pre-installed PWM fans.
- Mars Gaming Introduces Its Latest Premium Monitor Stand MGS-ONE with advanced CHROMA RGB lighting, USB 2.0 port, mobile/tablet holder and storage drawer. official trailer.
- The new monitor Philips 45B1U6900CHis now available to the public with the aim of facilitating productivity.
UPCOMING RELEASES OF SEVENTH ART
- The trailer for Marvel Studios’ new live-action original series, “Invasion secret” Coming exclusively to Disney+ on June 21. official trailer.
- Indiana Jones returns to the Cannes Film Festival for the world premiere on Thursday, May 18, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate from Lucasfilm. official trailer.
- Miles Morales returns for the next chapter in the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse. official trailer.
- On April 5, the original special “AMEN. Francis Answers”, directed by Jordi Évole and Màrius Sánchez, focused on the meeting that the current leader of the Catholic Church has with ten young people of different ages, origins and with very different lives and experiences. official trailer.
- The trailer for “kourtney and Travis: Till death do us part”, the special episode that offers an inside look at the wedding of the year, arriving exclusively on Disney+ on April 13. official trailer.