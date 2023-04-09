News for week 14 of 2023

Lhe week 14 of 2023 has ended, therefore, we leave you with the summary of everything that happened this weekwhich includes published analyses, outstanding news in the world of video games, hardware and the seventh art.

NEWS ON VIDEO GAMES

impressions of Smallland: Survive the Wilds . Complete article .

. . The new Kemono and Karakuri arrive at Wild hearts . complete news .

. . The new free game sonic the hedgehog comes to Steam on the occasion of April Fools. official link .

comes to Steam on the occasion of April Fools. . THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV welcomes KIM KAPHWAN on April 4 and announces GOENITZ, as free DLC, for this summer. official trailer .

welcomes KIM KAPHWAN on April 4 and announces GOENITZ, as free DLC, for this summer. . They look like fireworks! Pokemon Stadium arrives on Nintendo Switch on April 12.

arrives on Nintendo Switch on April 12. Announced on Splatoon 3 European Championship 2023 . The search for the best Splatoon 3 team in Europe begins.

. The search for the best Splatoon 3 team in Europe begins. Welcome new species and vibrant settings with Planet Zoo: Tropical Pack – Now on sale! launch trailer .

– Now on sale! . Road 96: Mile 0 prequel to the acclaimed Road 96 is now available on all digital platforms for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC and Switch. launch trailer .

prequel to the acclaimed Road 96 is now available on all digital platforms for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC and Switch. . Accessibility tags are coming to PlayStation Store this week in PS5 . complete news .

. . Now PS5 plus a game to choose from €559.99 until May 14.

until May 14. Revealed the games of xbox game pass April 2023. complete news .

April 2023. . The first season of New World – Brotherhood and Fire .

. PLAION and Australian developer Playcorp Studios invite you to embark on an epic adventure with the release of Beyond Contact Version 1.0, a unique survival and crafting game, today on PC via Steam. launch trailer .

Version 1.0, a unique survival and crafting game, today on PC via Steam. . This month in Red Dead Online : Easter gifts, Collector bonuses and much more.

: Easter gifts, Collector bonuses and much more. Call of the Sea VR announces its arrival date to Meta Quest 2 for next April 13.

announces its arrival date to Meta Quest 2 for next April 13. Lifeweaver is the 37th hero on the roster and the new support character of Overwatch 2 ahead of season 4 that will premiere on April 11. complete news .

ahead of season 4 that will premiere on April 11. . 300,000 activists from earth nil They make the world a little bit greener. official trailer .

They make the world a little bit greener. . Answer the call to greatness starting April 7 with Season 6 of NBA 2K23 . complete news .

. . requirements of STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor . complete news .

. . The new departure + arrives at God of War Ragnarok . complete news .

. . Curse of the Sea Rats It is now available in physical format for PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. launch trailer .

It is now available in physical format for PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. . Go hunting for easter eggs in Two Point Campus with the free spring update! official trailer .

with the free spring update! . Scars Above shows the creation of the sound in a new video. development diary .

shows the creation of the sound in a new video. . STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN is now available on Steam.

is now available on Steam. Strategize, attack and collect resources in silica a new futuristic RTS/FPS developed by Bohemia Incubator. complete news .

a new futuristic RTS/FPS developed by Bohemia Incubator. . Get ready for Leviathan Rising, the new event of Battlefield 2042 . complete news .

. . this week in gta online : Gunrunning bonuses, Ocelot Virtue and Annis 300R now on sale and much more. complete news .

: Gunrunning bonuses, Ocelot Virtue and Annis 300R now on sale and much more. . EA SPORTS PGA Tourthe exclusive home of the four Men’s Majors and the Road To The Masters, now available worldwide. launch trailer.

THE LATEST IN HARDWARE

Antec Inc. introduces the latest flagship of full towers, the new Performance 1 FT . Featuring a front panel design with enhanced airflow, magnetic front filter, and four pre-installed PWM fans.

. Featuring a front panel design with enhanced airflow, magnetic front filter, and four pre-installed PWM fans. Mars Gaming Introduces Its Latest Premium Monitor Stand MGS-ONE with advanced CHROMA RGB lighting, USB 2.0 port, mobile/tablet holder and storage drawer. official trailer .

with advanced CHROMA RGB lighting, USB 2.0 port, mobile/tablet holder and storage drawer. . The new monitor Philips 45B1U6900CHis now available to the public with the aim of facilitating productivity.

UPCOMING RELEASES OF SEVENTH ART