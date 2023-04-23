News for week 16 of 2023

Lhe week 16 of 2023 has ended, therefore, we leave you with the summary of everything that happened this weekwhich includes published analyses, outstanding news in the world of video games, hardware and the seventh art.
LATEST ANALYSIS
NEWS ON VIDEO GAMES
- ‘uragun‘ is converted into a roguelite, now available on Steam.
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Now available on PS4, Switch and PC. launch trailer.
- Dolphin Spirit – Ocean Mission It will arrive in physical format for PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.
- Riot Games confirms the date of the PREMIER beta of Valorant. complete news.
- Enjoy the launch trailer of Dead Island 2. complete news.
- The official kits of the NBA arrive at PGA TOUR 2K23. complete news.
- Voting begins for the TOTS of FIFA 23 of the Premier League. complete news.
- Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case It will arrive in physical format for consoles.
- The PlayStation Spring Sale They also reach physical stores.
- Meridiem Games will publish The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo in physical format.
- Blizzard Entertainment concludes development of Diablo IV. complete news.
- The Many Pieces of Mr. Coothe dreamlike video game by Goya nominee Nacho Rodríguez, confirms the release date and opens digital and physical reservations. complete news.
- Discover how management works in Park Beyond. complete news.
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashedthe 4v1 action video game created by IllFonic, will release the second DLC of the game on April 20, 2023.
- the sims 4 launch the Idyllic Greenhouse and Basement Treasures Kits on April 20th.
- The Pathless It is now available in physical format for Nintendo Switch.
- MY.GAMES will continue the development of Warface independently it will receive a new name.
- Riot Forge is proud to announce that The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Storythe gritty, high-quality 2D pixel art indie action RPG, is out now.
- early access of Disney Speedstorm arrives today on PC and consoles. complete news.
- Mojang Studios is pleased to announce that Minecraft Legends It is now available for PC and consoles. launch trailer.
- Announced update 2.0 of Ylands: a story of Redemption. complete news.
- Full list of trophies Minecraft Legends. complete news.
- Volume 4 of the expansion pass of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 with new story, available April 26. official trailer.
- Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announces that it is now available Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shoresthe expansion of the acclaimed PlayStation exclusive video game. booking trailer.
- Cuphead meets Pikmin in Space… discover the Spanish game Moons of Darsalon. official trailer.
- Goodbye World It will arrive in physical format for PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.
- Check out the new gameplay trailer for Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection. official gameplay.
- Asset Corsa Competition releases the 2023 GT World Challenge DLC.
- See our summary of Indie World April 2023. complete news.
- The Cult of the Lamb is updated with Relics of the Old Faith on April 24. official trailer.
- Night School, Netflix’s video game studio, will release the supernatural mystery thriller on July 12 OXENFREE II: Lost Signals. official trailer.
- Penance has no end with the revelation of Blasphemous 2. official trailer.
- Tin Hearts It is now available in physical format for Nintendo Switch.
- Now available a new demo of THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.
- Announced the arrival of Fiona to Tower of Fantasy. complete news.
- Find cooperative happiness in KarmaZoo. complete news.
- stray Blade It is now available on PC and consoles. launch trailer.
- Apex Legends Collection Event: Veiled brings the new TCT (team) mode, unlockable skins, and much more. official trailer.
- A new Unstable Kemono comes to Wild Hearts in the second April update.
- Episode 3 is now available skateboardingThe meeting room. Official video.
- First Look at the Gameplay Trailer for Immortals of Aveum. complete news.
- Full list of trophies Dead Island 2. complete news.
- Sony Interactive Entertainment welcomes Firewalk Studios to PlayStation Studios.
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is now available for Nintendo Switch. launch trailer.
- Dambuster Studios and Deep Silver are pleased to confirm that Dead Island 2 Already on sale. launch trailer.
- Diablo IV prepare for its launch with the Open Beta Returns weekend, from May 12 at 9:00 p.m. CEST to May 14 at 9:00 p.m. CEST.
- full summary of Street Fighter 6 Showcase. complete news.
- this week in gta online– New Deathmatches with dynamic loadouts, April 20th celebrations, and much more. complete news.
- Celebrate the next Valve event with Steam Puzzle Fest! complete news.
- Valve announces the New Frontiers update in dota 2 Featuring a 40% larger map expansion, a new hero type, and more. official trailer.
THE LATEST IN HARDWARE
- Teufel and Denon team up to present the set THEATER 500 + DENON DRA-800H: the perfect combination for unique stereo sound at home.
- Trust has presented the new models of Cousinthe ecological 20,000 mAh power bank that, from now on, will also be available in blue and green starting at €39.99.
- Xiaomi presents its new xiaomi 13 Ultrathe smartphone with the brightest screen on the market.
- NZXT announces its latest range of liquid coolers A.I.O. Kraken and the new RGB boxes of the H-series.
- Razer updates its mouse Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition. complete news.
UPCOMING RELEASES OF SEVENTH ART
- May releases in DISNEY+ Spain – 2023. complete news.
- Rakuten TV announces new FAST channels at the MIPTV FAST Summit, consolidating its own and managed channel strategy.
- The new trailer is now available The Boogeyman from 20th Century Studios and 21 Laps. The horror thriller from the mind of bestselling writer Stephen King opens June 2 in theaters only. official trailer.
- Spy/Masterthe new European original series for HBO Max, premieres on May 19. official trailer.