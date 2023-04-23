News for week 16 of 2023

Lhe week 16 of 2023 has ended, therefore, we leave you with the summary of everything that happened this weekwhich includes published analyses, outstanding news in the world of video games, hardware and the seventh art.

LATEST ANALYSIS

NEWS ON VIDEO GAMES

‘ uragun ‘ is converted into a roguelite, now available on Steam.

‘ is converted into a roguelite, now available on Steam. Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Now available on PS4, Switch and PC. launch trailer .

Now available on PS4, Switch and PC. . Dolphin Spirit – Ocean Mission It will arrive in physical format for PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.

It will arrive in physical format for PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. Riot Games confirms the date of the PREMIER beta of Valorant . complete news .

. . Enjoy the launch trailer of Dead Island 2 . complete news .

. . The official kits of the NBA arrive at PGA TOUR 2K23 . complete news .

. . Voting begins for the TOTS of FIFA 23 of the Premier League. complete news .

of the Premier League. . Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case It will arrive in physical format for consoles.

It will arrive in physical format for consoles. The PlayStation Spring Sale They also reach physical stores.

They also reach physical stores. Meridiem Games will publish The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo in physical format.

in physical format. Blizzard Entertainment concludes development of Diablo IV . complete news .

. . The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo the dreamlike video game by Goya nominee Nacho Rodríguez, confirms the release date and opens digital and physical reservations. complete news .

the dreamlike video game by Goya nominee Nacho Rodríguez, confirms the release date and opens digital and physical reservations. . Discover how management works in Park Beyond . complete news .

. . Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed the 4v1 action video game created by IllFonic, will release the second DLC of the game on April 20, 2023.

the 4v1 action video game created by IllFonic, will release the second DLC of the game on April 20, 2023. the sims 4 launch the Idyllic Greenhouse and Basement Treasures Kits on April 20th.

launch the Idyllic Greenhouse and Basement Treasures Kits on April 20th. The Pathless It is now available in physical format for Nintendo Switch.

It is now available in physical format for Nintendo Switch. MY.GAMES will continue the development of Warface independently it will receive a new name.

independently it will receive a new name. Riot Forge is proud to announce that The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story the gritty, high-quality 2D pixel art indie action RPG, is out now.

the gritty, high-quality 2D pixel art indie action RPG, is out now. early access of Disney Speedstorm arrives today on PC and consoles. complete news .

arrives today on PC and consoles. . Mojang Studios is pleased to announce that Minecraft Legends It is now available for PC and consoles. launch trailer .

It is now available for PC and consoles. . Announced update 2.0 of Ylands : a story of Redemption. complete news .

: a story of Redemption. . Full list of trophies Minecraft Legends . complete news .

. . Volume 4 of the expansion pass of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 with new story, available April 26. official trailer .

with new story, available April 26. . Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announces that it is now available Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores the expansion of the acclaimed PlayStation exclusive video game. booking trailer .

the expansion of the acclaimed PlayStation exclusive video game. . Cuphead meets Pikmin in Space… discover the Spanish game Moons of Darsalon . official trailer .

. . Goodbye World It will arrive in physical format for PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.

It will arrive in physical format for PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. Check out the new gameplay trailer for Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection . official gameplay .

. . Asset Corsa Competition releases the 2023 GT World Challenge DLC.

releases the 2023 GT World Challenge DLC. See our summary of Indie World April 2023. complete news .

April 2023. . The Cult of the Lamb is updated with Relics of the Old Faith on April 24. official trailer .

is updated with Relics of the Old Faith on April 24. . Night School, Netflix’s video game studio, will release the supernatural mystery thriller on July 12 OXENFREE II: Lost Signals . official trailer .

. . Penance has no end with the revelation of Blasphemous 2 . official trailer .

. . Tin Hearts It is now available in physical format for Nintendo Switch.

It is now available in physical format for Nintendo Switch. Now available a new demo of THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Announced the arrival of Fiona to Tower of Fantasy . complete news .

. . Find cooperative happiness in KarmaZoo . complete news .

. . stray Blade It is now available on PC and consoles. launch trailer .

It is now available on PC and consoles. . Apex Legends Collection Event: Veiled brings the new TCT (team) mode, unlockable skins, and much more. official trailer .

Collection Event: Veiled brings the new TCT (team) mode, unlockable skins, and much more. . A new Unstable Kemono comes to Wild Hearts in the second April update.

in the second April update. Episode 3 is now available skateboarding The meeting room. Official video .

The meeting room. . First Look at the Gameplay Trailer for Immortals of Aveum . complete news .

. . Full list of trophies Dead Island 2 . complete news .

. . Sony Interactive Entertainment welcomes Firewalk Studios to PlayStation Studios.

to PlayStation Studios. Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is now available for Nintendo Switch. launch trailer .

is now available for Nintendo Switch. . Dambuster Studios and Deep Silver are pleased to confirm that Dead Island 2 Already on sale. launch trailer .

Already on sale. . Diablo IV prepare for its launch with the Open Beta Returns weekend, from May 12 at 9:00 p.m. CEST to May 14 at 9:00 p.m. CEST.

prepare for its launch with the Open Beta Returns weekend, from May 12 at 9:00 p.m. CEST to May 14 at 9:00 p.m. CEST. full summary of Street Fighter 6 Showcase . complete news .

. . this week in gta online – New Deathmatches with dynamic loadouts, April 20th celebrations, and much more. complete news .

– New Deathmatches with dynamic loadouts, April 20th celebrations, and much more. . Celebrate the next Valve event with Steam Puzzle Fest! complete news .

. Valve announces the New Frontiers update in dota 2 Featuring a 40% larger map expansion, a new hero type, and more. official trailer.

THE LATEST IN HARDWARE

Teufel and Denon team up to present the set THEATER 500 + DENON DRA-800H : the perfect combination for unique stereo sound at home.

: the perfect combination for unique stereo sound at home. Trust has presented the new models of Cousin the ecological 20,000 mAh power bank that, from now on, will also be available in blue and green starting at €39.99.

the ecological 20,000 mAh power bank that, from now on, will also be available in blue and green starting at €39.99. Xiaomi presents its new xiaomi 13 Ultra the smartphone with the brightest screen on the market.

the smartphone with the brightest screen on the market. NZXT announces its latest range of liquid coolers A.I.O. Kraken and the new RGB boxes of the H-series .

and the new RGB boxes of the . Razer updates its mouse Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition. complete news.

UPCOMING RELEASES OF SEVENTH ART