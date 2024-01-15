Israel intends to relocate the 1.4 million Palestinians displaced from Rafah to “humanitarian enclaves” in Gaza before any attack by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Gaza’s final territory, where troops have not yet reached, an IDF spokesman. Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told the press this Wednesday.

The IDF intends to attack Rafah, he said, and “we have to do something.”

But the timing of the attack “depends on the conditions that allow it,” Hagari said.

“What are the conditions? We have to ensure that 1.4 million people will be moved to humanitarian enclaves that we will create with the international community. They will provide them with temporary shelter, food, water and field hospitals,” he said.

There is sharp rhetoric regarding a possible Israeli attack on Rafah, the southernmost city of Gaza. More than half the enclave’s population is taking refuge there from the Israeli offensive that began in the north and moved southward in response to Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel, which included the taking of more than 250 hostages in Gaza, killing except. About 1,200 people in Israel. Israel believes 130 of those hostages are still being held, at least 32 of whom have died.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the advance toward Rafah was necessary to destroy Hamas’ remaining military battalions.

Over the weekend, US President Joe Biden said the offensive on Rafah would be a “red line”, but he also pledged to support Israel.

Israeli War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz said last month that the IDF would advance on Rafah if Hamas did not return the remaining hostages before the start of Ramadan, but the Muslim holy month began on March 10 without any action. Israeli officials told CNN on Monday that the invasion was not imminent and that the Cabinet had not yet approved military plans related to it.

Hagari declined to comment on the timing of any IDF offensive on the city, where the population lives with severe shortages of food, water, medicine and shelter.

“We are strengthening our preparations. I don’t want to talk about the timing. This will be the best time for Israel,” Hagari said.