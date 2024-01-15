News, hostage release and more

At least 20 people were killed and 155 others were injured in Israeli bombardment Thursday as civilians waited for food aid in Gaza City, according to the Palestinian health ministry in the enclave.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) denied the attack and said it was “evaluating the incident with the thoroughness it deserves.”

The Palestinian Health Ministry accused Israeli forces of “attacking a crowd of civilians waiting for humanitarian aid to quench their thirst at the Kuwait intersection in Gaza.”

The intersection is known as an area where aid trucks regularly distribute food, attracting crowds of people eager for supplies.

In the video, dozens of bodies are seen covered in debris at the scene.

Eyewitnesses said the area was hit by tank or artillery fire.

According to a witness and a doctor at a nearby hospital, the attack came after at least seven Palestinians were killed at the same intersection a day earlier, when Israeli soldiers opened fire as civilians waited for humanitarian aid. .

If you’ve just joined our coverage, here are the latest headlines:

Schumer criticized Netanyahu: US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and called for new elections in a battle cry speech delivered on the Senate floor. Schumer said Israelis need to consider whether they should change their stance on the way Israel is waging the war against Hamas and suggested new elections were the way to go.

US sanctions: The United States on Thursday sanctioned three Israeli residents and two farms in the occupied West Bank, as the administration seeks to deal with threats to peace and security in the region. It comes after President Joe Biden last month signed an executive order targeting violent Israeli settlers in the West Bank.

Support Ship: A food aid group hopes to load an additional 300 tons of humanitarian aid onto a ship bound for Gaza, the organization told CNN. If successful, the ship will be loaded with 50% more aid than the first ship, Open Arms, which departed for Gaza on Tuesday with 200 tons of aid.

Food is scarce: As food runs out in Gaza, so too does the fodder for animals, which some people use for food. Hazem Saeed al-Naizzy told CNN his family is having to resort to eating plants such as hibiscus.

Airdrops: US and Jordanian troops launched aid into northern Gaza on Thursday for the 10th time as Palestinians face acute food shortages. Although airdrops avoid the often rigorous and lengthy screening at ground checkpoints, aid agencies say their drawbacks outweigh their benefits.