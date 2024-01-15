News, hostage release and more

The Israeli military raid launched this Monday continues on Gaza’s largest hospital, al-Shifa, where thousands of people are taking refuge in terrible conditions.

Gaza Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Bassal told CNN that the hospital is under “siege” by Israeli forces. The Israeli military said the site was being used by “senior Hamas terrorists”.

Inside the hospital, people reported that they were detained and “severely beaten” and were afraid to move from one room to another. Others have called for “immediate intervention before the hospital becomes a mass grave”.

Here are the latest developments in the war:

hunger warning: A UN-backed report warns that famine is looming in northern Gaza between now and May. The World Health Organization issued another stark warning about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, with a spokesman saying a growing number of children were “on the brink of death” from severe hunger. UN human rights chief Volker Turk also said Israel’s continued restrictions on aid to Gaza could amount to the war crime of famine.

rapha scheme: US and Israeli officials are expected to meet in Washington next week to discuss options for a planned military offensive on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where about 1.5 million displaced people are sheltering.

armistice talks: An Israeli delegation left Qatar after a day of indirect talks without any progress on a ceasefire and hostage agreement, but mediators are “cautiously optimistic” about resuming discussions and continuing negotiations. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Saudi Arabia and Egypt this week to discuss efforts to ensure a ceasefire.

hostages: The Israeli military sent text messages to Palestinians in Gaza on Tuesday offering cash in exchange for any information about Israeli hostages. A CNN journalist in Gaza received a message in Arabic on his phone.

Officials meet: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to address Senate Republicans by video during a closed-door conference lunch today, according to a person familiar with the matter. Next week, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will host his Israeli counterpart at the Pentagon, according to a defense official.