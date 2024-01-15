News, hostage release and more

The Jordanian Armed Forces dropped 10 drops of humanitarian aid into northern Gaza this Saturday.

The military said in a statement that the air strikes were carried out in coordination with the United States, France, Egypt and Belgium.

It added, “Jordan continues its efforts and efforts to send more medical, relief and food aid to the population of Gaza City with the aim of compensating for the acute shortage of food and medicine as a result of the ongoing Israeli war in the enclave. ” .Notice.

Jordan said it had carried out 35 aid airstrikes in Gaza since November 6.

Video obtained by CNN on Saturday showed several military transport planes dropping humanitarian aid into areas of Gaza.

A little context: While airdrops are a quick way to deliver supplies to conflict zones, aid agencies say their drawbacks outweigh their benefits.

For starters, they’re more expensive. The World Food Program says airdrops cost seven times more than ground delivery. Their distribution capacity is also very limited.

“Aid workers always complain that airdrops are great photo opportunities but a terrible way to deliver aid,” Richard Gowan, the UN director of the International Crisis Group, told CNN.

Aid workers are urging the United States to pressure its ally Israel to lift its strict siege on the region, which has left Palestinians on the brink of famine.