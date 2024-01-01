News in voice and video calls

The developers of the Telegram instant messaging application released version 10.5.0, introducing significant improvements focused on voice and video calls.

This latest update package follows the recent Christmas update. Version 10.5.0, released on the first of January, features a refreshed user interface with new animations and notable aesthetic improvements. Most impressive, however, is the complete overhaul of voice and video calling.

The new interface not only offers a more attractive appearance but also contributes to improving the overall performance of Telegram.

These improvements are not only reflected in the visual experience, but also optimize resource consumption, reducing the load on the devices where the application is installed and, as a result, extending battery life.

The official statement published on the Telegram blog also highlights the improvements in call quality, indicating that the voice and video experience has been raised to a higher level.

In addition to improving calls, developers have dedicated time and effort to improving the “bots” in Telegram. Now, these bots can respond to messages, send feedback, and encourage interaction with users.

Despite these advancements, Telegram developers suggest that 2024 will be a year full of news for the platform, promising more significant updates in the coming months.

This continued drive towards innovation can be understood as a strategic response to the recent update implemented by the industry-leading application, WhatsApp.

Competition in the messaging app space is intense, and Telegram is committed to meeting or exceeding the expectations of its users in this dynamic market.