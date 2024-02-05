News, US counter-attacks in Iraq and Syria, tensions in the Middle East and more

Israel Defense Forces on Monday reiterated a call for people in the west of Gaza City and most of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza to leave their neighborhoods and move to other areas. Additionally, it has reported a high intensity of military operations in and around Khan Yunis, as well as in northern and central Gaza.

The IDF said on Monday it was urging people in eight neighborhoods west of Gaza City to “immediately evacuate their areas and seek shelter in known shelters along Al-Rashid (al-Bahr) Street in Deir al-Balah.” Move towards.”

He also called on people five blocks west of Khan Younis to “immediately go to the humanitarian area in Al-Mawasi via Al-Bahr Street”.

Given the lack of internet and mobile services in much of Gaza, it is unclear how many people are aware of the orders. Thousands of people have ignored previous similar orders, out of fear of being attacked while trying to flee or because they did not want to endure the cold, wet conditions without shelter.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society and the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry, buildings in both Deir al-Balah and Al Mawasi were hit by Israeli attacks in recent weeks, causing numerous casualties. At least 14 Palestinians, including two children and four women, were killed and several others injured in an airstrike on the al-Shuhada mosque in Deir al-Balah on Sunday, according to a doctor at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital. Video obtained by CNN from the western part of Deir al-Balah shows destruction at the mosque, with civilians trying to rescue people from under the debris.

According to the IDF, Israeli military operations continue in several parts of the Gaza Strip. Earlier on Monday he said that in central Gaza, “a five-member terrorist cell operating near IDF troops was identified and immediately disrupted.”

The IDF said that “troops continued targeted strikes against Hamas terrorist targets in central and northern Gaza.”

Major General Yaron Finkelman, commander of the IDF Southern Command, said last Wednesday: “We set out to attack elsewhere… Our mission to operate once again in the center of Gaza city while eliminating several dozen terrorists The capability is there, it is important. And we will continue to do it.

In Khan Yunis in the south, the IDF said “a fighter jet attacked a Hamas terrorist cell” that was “preparing to attack IDF soldiers in a nearby structure with explosives.”

In western Khan Yunis, the IDF said troops “continued raids on terrorist targets.” “The previous day, troops killed dozens of terrorists who had ambushed troops across the city.”

“In a separate intelligence-led IDF activity in Khan Yunis, IDF troops conducted targeted raids against terrorist targets and weapons including AK-47 rifles, sniper rifles, grenades and ammunition. “The troops also killed 10 terrorists using close-range firing and air support.”

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said last Thursday that the operation in Khan Yunis “is in progress and is producing impressive results.” He also said that Israeli troops “will soon arrive” in Rafah, on Gaza’s southern edge.

Raed al-Nims, PRCS media director in Gaza, said on Monday that the situation in Rafah was very difficult due to overcrowding. Last week, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs estimated that 1.3 million people were displaced in Rafah.

“Everyone fears the expansion of the ground campaign in Rafah,” al-Nims said.

The extent of the destruction in northern Gaza was illustrated by a new video released by the PRCS on Monday showing the remains of its headquarters in Jabalya, including several ambulances that were destroyed.

By Tim Lister, Ibrahim Dahman and Tal Amir