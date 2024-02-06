News, US counter-attacks in Iraq and Syria, tensions in the Middle East and more

Both Israel Defense Forces and Palestinian journalists in Gaza say there has been heavy shelling in several parts of the territory since Monday and that raids are continuing. The Hamas-controlled Gaza health ministry reported more than 100 people killed in Israeli military operations in a recent 24-hour period.

In its latest operational update, the IDF said it was continuing to operate in and around Khan Yunis in southern Gaza and “conducting targeted raids in northern and central Gaza.”

It added that “IDF soldiers continue to work to secure new areas above and below ground in western Khan Yunis. “The forces encountered armed Hamas militants in civilian clothes who were preparing an attack against IDF troops in the area.” Snipers killed more than 15 terrorists.

The IDF said that dozens of militants had been killed and “about 80 people have been detained on suspicion of involvement in terrorist activities.”

In response, the IDF said that its troops had identified “four terrorist operatives attempting to establish an observation infrastructure in an effort to restore intelligence gathering capabilities” in Beit Hanoun and launched an attack against them. Had done it.

The IDF said that several operations took place in northern and central Gaza, where “a terrorist cell was attacked and several terrorists were killed.”

Journalists working for CNN in Gaza reported that there was heavy shelling in the al-Rimal neighborhood, west of Gaza City, while an Israeli airstrike targeted four houses in the Sabra and al-Zaytoun neighborhoods of the city, killing several. People were killed. Five more people were killed in an Israeli missile strike on a house in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City. Journalists said clashes broke out between Palestinian militants and Israeli forces in the western part of Gaza city.

Further south, around Khan Yunis, journalists reported casualties in a bombardment of an apartment block in the residential area of ​​Hamad, northwest of Khan Yunis. There was also gunfire near Nasser Hospital, west of Khan Younis, and heavy shelling in the city center, according to a journalist who spoke about armed clashes between Palestinian militants and the IDF in three areas.

The Hamas-controlled Gaza health ministry said 107 people had been killed and 143 injured in the past 24 hours. It said the total number of deaths since October 7 has reached 27,585 and 66,978 have been injured. The daily figure is in line with recent reports released by the ministry.

Amid fighting in western Khan Yunis, civilians are trying to flee the area around Al Amal hospital to reach Mawasi, a somewhat safer area on the coast. A video released on Tuesday shows a Palestinian Red Cross worker consoling a crying girl who was afraid to travel.

More visual evidence of the scale of the destruction has emerged in northern Gaza. The United Nations aid agency UNRWA released drone video showing dozens of collapsed buildings in Sheikh Radwan. UNRWA said the scale of destruction and loss was staggering. “These photos show one of our @UNRWA health centres. nothing remains. “This is an unprecedented level of destruction and forced displacement that is happening before our eyes,” he said in X.