News, US counter-attacks in Iraq and Syria, tensions in the Middle East and more

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday Israel’s military campaign to pursue Hamas was “unconscionable”, highlighting the plight of Palestinians who have endured intense bombardment and lack of essential supplies.

“I am working very hard to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza. Many innocent people are going hungry. A lot of innocent people are in trouble and dying. And it has to stop,” Biden said.

Biden also expressed optimism that the agreement currently being negotiated, which includes the release of hostages along with a long-term pause in the fighting, could eventually lead to a more sustained transition to the war.

His comments came after a State Department spokesman said the United States would not support the Israeli military operation in Rafah “without serious planning” around the more than one million displaced civilians trapped in southern Gaza city.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that the army was “preparing to fight in Rafah.”

Here are the latest developments in the field:

Deadly attack: Journalist Khader Zanoun, who was briefed by city health officials, told CNN that an Israeli airstrike on Thursday targeted a room at al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, killing five people.

Detained Americans: Two American citizens were detained by Israeli forces during a raid on a home in Gaza early Thursday, according to a family member in the United States. To this day, the family does not know where the men were taken. CNN has contacted the IDF for comment.

Fear about help: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that it would not be possible to change this amid Israeli calls to close the main UN aid agency in Gaza. Guterres said the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) is the only agency capable of doing this work.

American attacks: The United States killed or wounded more than 40 militants in its strikes against Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria on February 2, according to the Defense Department. Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder said at a briefing Thursday that US Central Command was still evaluating the full consequences of the attacks. Meanwhile, US Central Command said US forces launched new strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen on Thursday.

Tension in Lebanon: At least three people were killed in an Israeli drone attack on a car in the southern Lebanese city of Nabatieh this Thursday, Lebanese state media NNA reported. The NNA did not release the names of those killed in the attack, but the Israeli military told CNN it had launched an attack against a Hezbollah commander. Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force said Thursday that dozens of its aircraft deployed over Lebanon could be ready for operations “in the hundreds” within minutes of launch in the event of war.