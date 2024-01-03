News, US counter-attacks in Iraq and Syria, tensions in the Middle East and more

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI), a major group of Iran-backed militias in the country, says it will resume attacks on US targets and expel US troops from the country.

In a statement issued late Friday, he said that the United States, which he referred to as the occupying enemy, understands nothing more than “the language of weapons” and that recent US attacks in Iraq, including Kataib’s Also includes the death of a top commander. Hezbollah’s Wissam Mohammed Sabr al-Saidi “violated the rules of engagement” in Baghdad on Wednesday.

He called on others to join the resistance, saying the IRI would respond with “strikes and widespread attacks”. He also said he was devoting all his efforts to “removing this historic state occupation in Iraq and the region.”

At around the same time on Friday night, the Kataib Hezbollah militia, one of IRI’s most powerful armed factions, vowed to avenge the death of its commander al-Saidi in a message on Telegram.

He said, “This is the stage of revenge and salvation and hell are coming.”

Late last month, Kata’ib Hezbollah said it would suspend its military campaign against US forces in the region, two days after a drone strike killed three US military personnel and wounded dozens.

However, the United States promised to respond to the deaths of American soldiers and, to this end, launched deadly retaliatory strikes in Iraq and Syria last week.

Kata’ib Hezbollah is not only part of the IRI, but also part of the Hashd al Shaabi or Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), a Shia paramilitary force primarily supported by Iran and based in Iraq. Unlike other Iranian-backed groups in the region, the PMU is linked to the Iraqi government and officially dependent on Iraqi military forces.