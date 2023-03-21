Newspaper chooses the 25 BEST STARS of today; Denzel Washington leads!

Famous for his roles in ‘Malcolm X’, ‘A Pitch of Courage’, ‘Remember the Titans’, ‘The Book of Eli’ and many other successes, denzel washington was named the best actor of the 21st century by The New York Times.

winner of oscar for Best Actor per ‘Training Day‘ It is Best Supporting Actor per ‘glory time‘, the star appears in front of Isabelle Huppert (‘Elle’) and Daniel Day-Lewis (‘Lincoln’), which occupy the 2nd and 3rd position, respectively.

The list of the 25 best actors of today was composed by critics Manohla Dargis and AO Scott, who said that 1st place was the easiest choice.

“We prioritized a roster beyond Hollywood, with composition actors and chameleons, action heroes and venerables of art-house cinema. It was difficult to compose a list in such a versatile universe as the 7th art. On the other hand, the name denzel washington was the first one that came to our mind when we discussed who could fit all the requirements we wanted”saidand Dragis to the Perthnow.

Scott added that:

Take the time to watch:

“We’ve discussed and discussed all the other spaces on the list, but there was no hesitation or debate about this one. denzel washington is beyond the league: a titan of the screen who is also a subtle and sensitive artist, with serious stage training and a commanding presence as a passionate movie star. He can play Shakespeare and August Wilson, villainy or heroism. He makes acting seem as simple as breathing. He breathes dramaturgy.”

Wassup do you agree with the choice?

Check out the full list:

1) denzel washington

two) Isabelle Huppert

3) Daniel Day-Lewis

4) Keanu Reeves

5) Nicole Kidman

6) Song Kang Ho

7) Toni Servillo

8) Zhao Tao

9) Viola Davis

10) Saoirse Ronan

11) Juliane Moore

12) joaquin phoenix

13) Tilda Swinton

14) Oscar Isaac

15) Michael B Jordan

16) kim minhee

17) Alfre Woodard

18) Willem Dafoe

19) wes studio

20) Rob Morgan

21) Catherine Deneuve

22) Melissa McCarthy

23) Mahershala Ali

24) Sonia Braga

25) Gael Garcia Bernal