Next week (22nd week) you must watch these 10 new movies and series

StreamVisor’s editors select one each week top 10 By see tips For best movies and series on streaming services in the Netherlands. You will find the story and trailer in the overview. This week’s overview includes titles from Netflix, Pathé Thuis, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Viaplay and Videoland. In this article you will find tips for week 22 (May 29 to June 4, 2023). enjoy watching!

10. Manifesto (Series, 4 Seasons) – Netflix

Next week it’s time! second part of the end manifesto There’s a fourth season on Netflix and that means we’ll get definite answers to all our questions. What Really Happened to Montego Air Flight 828? And what will happen to travelers in the future? on Friday, June 2 (very suitable for death date So) the last ten episodes can be watched anytime, because after that the series is unfortunately over for good.

9. Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (film, 2023) – Pathé Thuis

Do you like to play Dungeons and Dragons? Then you shouldn’t miss one of the biggest cinema films of this year, because in it we enter the world of this game. In Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves A charming thief and several other adventurers discover a lost relic. And while doing so, they also find themselves in a fierce battle with a ruthless adversary. The film blends humor and action and features an ensemble star cast including Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Reggae-Jean Page, Justice Smith and Hugh Grant. From Thursday 1 June you can watch it on Pathe Thuis.

8. Reality (Film, 2023) – HBO Max

Sydney Sweeney stole viewers’ hearts with her roles in the hit HBO series Excitement And The White Lotus , So it should come as no surprise that HBO Max has eyed the young actress for a leading role in their new drama film reality, which can be viewed from Tuesday 30 May. This true crime film tells the story of reality winner. He leaked a secret report in 2016 that pointed to Russian interference in the US elections, but it brought him into the limelight and faced heavy punishment. Inquiring about this is central. Interesting detail: The report of the actual FBI investigation has been used word for word for this film adaptation.

7. The Estate (Film, 2022) – Netflix

Netflix adds black comedy on Friday, June 2 Property for offer. Oscar nominee Toni Collette and horror movie Actress Anna Faris plays two sisters for it. When their obnoxious aunt becomes gravely ill, they come up with a plan: to please her as much as possible and then collect the inheritance. But then it turns out that they are not the only family members who want to do this.

6. Tak (film, 2022) – Pathé Thuis

1955, Mississippi. Fourteen-year-old African-American Emmett Till is visiting the family and is brutally killed after an innocent incident. For his mother, this is just the beginning of a long battle for justice. The story of this movie is true and hence it leaves extra impact according to the audience. Danielle Deadwiler (station eleven) praised his dynamic acting. The film can be seen on Pathe Thuis from Thursday 1 June.

5. Thunder in My Heart (Series, Season 2) – Viaplay

The new season of the Swedish comedy series starts on Saturday, June 3. thunder in my heart Can be seen on Viaplay. Once again we follow friends Sigrid, Sam and Antonia as they try to find their way into adult life. Sigrid’s relationship with her father in particular is central at this point.

4. A Beautiful Life (Film, 2023) – Netflix

We throw out another Scandinavian title right away: Film. a good life arrives on Netflix on Thursday, June 1. Danish singer Kristofer, who is very famous there since 2011, has a major role in it. He plays Elliot, a young fisherman who turns out to be a really great singer. When he is discovered and paired with fun-loving music producer Lily, something blossoms between the two. But are they really ready for a relationship?

3. Medellin (Film, 2023) – Amazon Prime Video

Not only singer Christopher, boxer Mike Tyson also has a role in the film. It’s been shining since Friday June 2 Madeleine on Amazon Prime Video. This comedy film is French, revolves around a drug cartel in Colombia and thus provides a platform to the American boxing legend. Madeleine tells the story of Pablito, a young man obsessed with Pablo Escobar and determined to become a respected drug lord in Medellin. However, in his efforts to achieve this, he falls into the hands of dangerous narcotics. It’s up to his big brother to save him, but that’s easier said than done.

2. Daddy’s Day (Series, Season 2) – Netflix

The Best Dutch Series Between 2017 and 2020 father’s day Broadcast by public broadcaster. If you have missed it or want to watch it again, you can do so from Thursday, June 1. On that date, Netflix will include this series in the offer. It revolves around several fathers who meet each other in the park on their so-called Father’s Day. An unlikely friendship ensues.

1. Mocro Mafia (series, 5 seasons) – Videoland

next manifesto also turns macro mafia Back next week. Videoland will add the first episode of the fifth season on Friday, June 2. In this, Pope and Pencil prepare for a covert operation and this time they will be on top of dead bodies again. In fact, the new season promises to be tougher and more intense than ever.

