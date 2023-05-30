Next week (23rd week) you must watch these 10 new movies and series

StreamVisor’s editors select one each week top 10 By see tips For best movies and series on streaming services in the Netherlands. You will find the story and trailer in the overview. This week’s overview includes titles from Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix, Apple TV+, SkyShowtime, Videoland and Pathé Thuis. In this article you will find tips for week 23 (From 5 to 11 June 2023). enjoy watching!

10x viewing tips for the best movies and series on streaming services in the Netherlands (week 23 of 2023)

10. Avatar: The Way of Water (Film, 2022) – Disney+

Next week it’s finally time: appears again Avatar: The Way of Water on Disney+. this sequel Avatar It couldn’t help but become hugely popular since 2009, and it did, because although the film didn’t hit the silver screens until December, it could call itself the most popular film of 2022 within two weeks. The story, of course, revolves around Jake Sully. He has settled in perfectly on the planet Pandora, but then an old menace returns and Jake’s family is forced to leave their home. They end up with a new tribe that lives on water and has to defend the planet again. The film will be released on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 7.

9. The Idol (series, 1 season) – HBO Max

you have a name Sculpture I’m sure you’ve seen this over the past few weeks. chain, whose job is Excitement Producer Sam Levinson and singer Abel Tesfaye (also known as The Weeknd), would be too intense and have come under fire a few times because of it. It revolves around Jocelyn, a young woman determined to become America’s biggest and sexiest pop star. It continues to deteriorate when she is seduced by a cult leader. Starring Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd himself. curious? You can watch it on HBO Max from Monday 5 June.

8. Oops, I’m moving! (Film, 2023) – Netflix

Fans of Dutch movies, take note! Netflix release on Friday, June 9 oops i’m growing, This brand new romcom is based on the bestseller of the same name and revolves around Anne, Kim and Ilse. They meet at the Mama for Mama club. All three deal with the overwhelming impact of having a baby in different ways, but together they try to do something. A star cast has been assembled for this film, including Sally Harmsen, Soy Kroon, Sarah Cronis, Luis Talpe, Katja Schurman and Yolanthe Kabau.

7. Saint X (Series, Season 1) – Disney+

Alison is on vacation on a tropical island when she suddenly goes missing. At first it is thought to be an accident, but his sister Emily has serious doubts and decides to investigate. This proved to be a life-threatening undertaking. The series is told through multiple storylines and gradually reveals what really happened. very exciting! You can watch it on Disney+ starting Wednesday, June 7.

6. Never Have I Ever (series, 4 seasons) – Netflix

last time never have I ever back to netflix. The series about Indian-American teen goddess Devi will end forever with the fourth season, which premieres Thursday, June 8. And it coincides with Devi’s final year of school. Together with her best friends Fabiola and Eleanor, she is getting ready to study, a wonderful prom night Experience and end all kinds of hilarious situations once again.

5. The Crowded Room (Series, Season 1) – Apple TV+

Tom Holland is unrecognizable in the new true crime series crowded room, He plays Danny Sullivan, a young man involved in a shooting at Rockefeller Center in 1979. Detective Raya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried) must find out what motivated her to commit this violent act. The series is loosely based on the crimes of Billy Milligan, who was arrested in 1979 for raping three women on a college campus. The first three episodes of the series will air on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 9, after which you can get ready for a new episode every week.

4. She Said (Film, 2022) – Skyshowtime

It’s 2017 and New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor are investigating Hollywood sex scandals. The subject of his article is film producer Harvey Weinstein. As the two women talk to victims and try to put together a case, it becomes clear how difficult it is to prove sexual violence and make it a topic of discussion. the film He said focuses on this important story. You can watch it from Friday 9th June on Skyshowtime.

3. New Amsterdam (series, 5 seasons) – Videoland

fifth season of new amsterdam Currently cannot be streamed anywhere in the Netherlands, but that will change soon. Videoland will add it to the offer on Monday 5th June. Of course now we also have Dr. Max Goodwin, medical director of America’s oldest public hospital, and his colleague. For the last time he would devote himself to his patients. The fifth season is not only the newest but also the last season of the series and with it the watching cannon unfortunately comes to an end after five years.

2. Creed III (Movie, 2023) – Amazon Prime Video

In creed iii Michael B. Jordan is in the limelight for the third time as boxing legend Adonis Creed. This time he faces off against childhood friend and former boxing prodigy Damian (Jonathan Majors). He has been in jail for a long time and feels that his dreams have already been snatched away from him. So he has nothing to lose. And that makes him a very dangerous opponent. creed iii As always, enthusiasts can count on the reactions, including an audience score of no less than 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. curious? You can watch it on Prime Video from Friday 9th June.

1. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Film, 2023) – Pathé Thuis

The game’s protagonists Mario and Luigi hit the big screen in April and are coming to your own home theater very soon. Wednesday June 7th that time has come and you can watch the movie Super Mario Bros. movie In Pathe Theseus. The film relies heavily on nostalgia and recognition and therefore has a lot Easter eggs Which makes anyone who’s ever played a Super Mario game on Nintendo very happy. The story revolves around Mario and Luigi (voiced in English by Chris Pratt and Charlie Day) who stumble upon a mysterious pipe and end up in a magical world. There he will of course have to compete against Bowser.

