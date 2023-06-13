Next week (25th week) you must watch these 10 new movies and series

StreamVisor’s editors select one each week top 10 By see tips For best movies and series on streaming services in the Netherlands. You will find the story and trailer in the overview. This week’s overview includes titles from Disney+, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, SkyShowtime and Pathé Thuis. In this article you will find tips for week 25 (From 19 to 25 June 2023). enjoy watching!

10x viewing tips for the best movies and series on streaming services in the Netherlands (25 weeks of 2023)

10. Secret Invasion (Series, Season 1) – Disney+

Marvel fan? then you probably know it’s finally time for next week secret attack, Disney+ is adding the first episode of this brand new series to the line-up on Wednesday, June 21. It revolves around Nick Fury, Samuel L. Jackson’s character, who we follow during the Skrull invasion of Earth. With his help, the shape-shifting aliens must be kept out of human society, but it doesn’t turn out to be that easy.

9. Titans (series, 4 seasons) – Netflix

titans Returns to Netflix on Sunday, June 25. The DC series unfortunately ends with these twelve episodes, so that means we’re looking forward to a fourth season. Once again we follow the Titans. After saving Gotham, they hit the streets again. They have to contend with a supernatural cult with amazing powers.

8. All Inclusive (Film, 2023) – Amazon Prime Video

Dutch romcom lovers can head over to Amazon Prime Video starting Friday, June 23, because that’s when it will appear there all inclusive , The film, starring Tibor Lucas, Jennifer Hoffman and Frank Lammers, hit the silver screens earlier this year and attracted thousands of viewers, but streamers can also venture in from next week. We follow a family that leaves for an all-inclusive resort on Bonaire. Parents Jaco and Sylvie are at odds with each other and before ever setting foot on the resort, Sylvie decides she wants to take a ‘break’. Will things be okay during their paradise vacation?

7. Downey’s Dream Cars (series, 1 season) – HBO Max

Actor Robert Downey Jr. You may, of course, be known as Tony Stark or Sherlock Holmes, but did you know that he is also committed to a better world? For example, he founded the climate organization Footprint Coalition and recently converted his impressive car collection to electric vehicles. We follow the latter procedure in a brand new series Downey’s Dream Cars, which releases Thursday, June 22, on HBO Max. In each episode, we see how he converts a car from his collection into an electric car.

6. Armageddon Time (Movie, 2022) – Skyshowtime

If You Look at the Names on the Credits, You Already Know the Movie armageddon time Has a real top title: Behind the Scenes directed by James Gray ( ad Astra And The Lost City of Z ) and starred on-screen, including Anthony Hopkins, Jessica Chastain, Jeremy Strong, and Anne Hathaway, among others. Together they created a story that was well appreciated. It revolves around a twelve-year-old boy who is sent to a private school, but doesn’t like it at all. Together with his best friend, he decided to run away. curious? The film will release on Skyshowtime on Thursday, 22 June.

5. I Wanna Dance: The Whitney Houston Movie (Film, 2022) – Netflix

I Want Dance: The Whitney Houston Movie As the title suggests, immerses us in the life of the legendary singer. We are taken back in time to when Houston was only seventeen years old and singing in a church choir in New Jersey to the stars of Heaven. Shortly afterwards she is discovered by record executive Clive Davis and her career, which certainly hasn’t always run smoothly, receives a kickstart. The film was created by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Anthony McCartan, who previously translated the life of Freddie Mercury into an award-winning film. Bohemian Rhapsody , so that there is auspicious sign. You can watch it on Netflix from Thursday 22 June.

4. I’m a Virgo (Series, Season 1) – Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video will release this wacky comedy series on Friday, June 23 i am a girlStarring Emmy-winning actor Jharrel Jerome ( when they see us , Moonlight ) play a major role. He is a 4 meter tall man who has been single all his life, but then wants to know what the world is really like. Once he comes out, some see him as a hero, some as a villain. The series is already being praised by critics, who have awarded it with an astonishing 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

3. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (film, 2023) – Pathe Thuys

Of course we all know Winnie the Pooh as the happy yellow bear from the tales of AA Milne. He loves honey and is friends with Eeyore, Piglet and Tigger. And she is angry with Christopher Robin, a boy who once abandoned her, that she wants revenge and starts killing. it’s a wonderful strange story Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey , The horror film hit the silver screens earlier this year and will arrive at Pathe Thuis on Friday, June 23.

2. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (Film, 2022) – Netflix

Shawn Mendes fans, looking for a new movie to watch with the whole family or maybe both? From Tuesday June 20 you can head to Netflix Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile , Canadian singer, known for hits such as you behave better, stitches And in my blood, voice of the crocodile Lyle. He lives in the attic of a family that has just moved to New York. When the youngest son seeks her out, they form a special friendship. Only not everyone is waiting for him …

1. And Just Like That… (series, 2 seasons) – HBO Max

sex and the City Fans Are Treated To A Brand New Reboot In 2021 And just like that… And next week it is finally time for season 2. Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristen Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) return to HBO Max on Thursday, June 22. And we have good news, because we already know that there will be a small role for Samantha (Kym Cattrall) and Aidan (JOHN CORBETT) will also return. Good!

