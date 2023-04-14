Next week all this comes to Xbox and Xbox Game Pass

We close Friday by reviewing the games that we will receive on Xbox starting next Tuesday, April 18. If we look back, the first quarter of the year has been really strong in terms of releases for Xbox and also for Xbox Game Pass and although next week we won’t receive new games on the subscription service, we do have new releases for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.
Next week is moderate in terms of releases, we come from weeks with more than 15 games spread over 5 days and the beginning of April has been a little slower, although that doesn’t mean that we don’t have high-quality games like, Minecraft Legends. We take advantage and remind you that we still have the spring offers from the Xbox store available, with numerous games and content available at significant discounts about its official price, you can check them all through the following link.
Next week’s games on Xbox and Xbox Game Pass
- Ayre and the Crystal Comet – April 17
- God of Rock – April 17
- Disney Speedstorm (Early Access) – April 18
- Minecraft Legends – April 18 – Xbox Game Pass
- The Mageseker: A League of Legends Story – April 18
- Secret Agent: Cold War Espionage – April 18
- Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly – April 19 – Xbox Game Pass
- Tin Hearts – April 20
- Dead Island 2 – April 21
- Homestead Arcana – April 21
